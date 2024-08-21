Choir looking for singers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland Male Voice Choir are looking for new members to join them for their 2024/25 season.

Formed as Shiney Row Male Voice Choir in 1959, the choir has been entertaining audiences for 65 years. They changed their name in 2022 as they are the only male voice choir on Wearside and to show their links to the region as a whole. They are proud to have the Right Worshipful the Mayor of Sunderland as their patron and regularly take part in Mayoral and civic events.

As well as performing locally the choir have sung at the Albert Hall, Usher Hall in Edinburgh, Hull Minster and the Glasshouse ICM (previously Sage, Gateshead). In October they will be travelling to Whitby to sing with the Dalesmen Singers of North Yorkshire.

The post Covid years have been particularly difficult for the choir seeing a large reduction in audiences and membership. Choir secretary, Martin Fairley takes up the story:

"When I joined the choir in 2010 the membership was 45, this has now dropped to 25. Another issue is the average age of our members is over 70, so attendance at concerts and rehearsals can be impacted by illness and caring responsibilities. Although we still perform to a high standard, low numbers makes it more difficult to balance our sound".

"Taking all this it is important we recruit now. Otherwise, there is a strong possibility that if numbers continue to reduce the choir wont exist in a few years. Which would be a real shame."

"Choral singing is a very rewarding activity. It is extremely satisfying to master songs, then perform them for an appreciative audience. You don't need to read music or have any previous experience. Just a willingness to listen and learn. Recent scientific studies have also shown that group singing improves mental and physical health, a sense of inclusion and can alleviate loneliness."

If you would like further information and to give singing a try, the choir are holding an open evening with refreshments at 7pm on Friday 30th August 2024 at St Chad's Church Hall, Durham Road/Charter Drive, Sunderland SR3 3PG.

Or contact Mr Fairley at [email protected]