Children’s charity launches fundraising appeal to sustain essential service

A charity which supports children with physical disabilities and complex needs is appealing for support in sustaining a key part of its service, which is hailed as a “lifeline” to families across the North East.

Heel & Toe Children's Charity supports hundreds of children across the region each year, but is facing growing financial pressures to sustain its service. Recently, the charity, which has operated in the North East since 2008, has been forced to make staff redundancies as it battles to continue to deliver its life-changing work with families.

Now, the charity has launched a fundraising campaign to generate the £60,000 it urgently needs to secure the future of its hydrotherapy pool at its centre in Perkinsville, County Durham, to cover the costs of its operation and ensure it can meet demand.

Heel & Toe – which also has a centre in Pelton - is one of the only places in the North East to offer hydrotherapy, a therapy which was been proven to help improve mobility, reduce pain and enhance overall quality of life for children with complex physical needs.

Heel & Toe Charity needs to raise £60,000 to maintain Hydrotherapy Pool.

With the limited opportunities to access to hydrotherapy, particularly through the closure of leisure centres and council pools, Heel & Toe say it is even more critical that they are able to continue to deliver the service.

"Our hydrotherapy programme is a lifeline for many children with complex medical needs,” says Amanda Tweedy, Deputy CEO of Heel & Toe.

“It allows them to move freely, gain confidence, and experience joy in a way that is unparalleled. We have seen first-hand the transformative power of hydrotherapy, and we are committed to ensuring that this essential service continues for years to come.

“The hydrotherapy pool has proved essential for many families in the community, delivering vital care and support for children with physical disabilities and complex needs. Donations can make a huge difference to their lives and their ability to continue to access this life-changing therapy.”

Hydrotherapy is proven to increase mobility, reduce pain, and improve overall quality of life for children with disabilities.

To contribute or learn more about supporting Heel & Toe Children's Charity, please contact Natalie Duncan on [email protected] or donate directly at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/heelandtoehydrotherapyappeal.