Chief Scout, Bear Grylls Congratulates Christopher from Durham on Gaining Ultimate Scouting Award

Scouts were also joined by fellow Ambassadors Dwayne Fields, Ellie Simmonds and Warwick Davis in front of family and friends in what was a fantastic celebration of achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. The young people have to complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. The impact they are having in their local communities is evident from the work they have completed with the volunteering they have each carried out.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls said: ‘I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of the King’s Scouts here today at Windsor. Gaining this award is the pinnacle of their Scouting journey. Christopher has demonstrated courage and kindness, alongside a true Never Give Up spirit, and shown Scouting values to the highest of standards. They’ve contributed hugely to their communities and developed many skills along the way. These Scouts are an inspiration to us all due to their commitment, enthusiasm and hard work - I am full of pride for every single one of them.’

Durham County Scouts at Windsor

Young people such as Christopher will have shown dedication and a willingness to learn all they can, which will provide them with opportunities to gain skills for life.

King’s Scout, Christopher Turnbull from Durham said: ‘I am so proud to have achieved my King’s Scout Award, it has really helped with my confidence and has benefitted me greatly in life. As part of my award I volunteered by helping out at a local beginner brass band when I was living in Wales, I also play the Tenor Horn myself. I also became a part of the National Scout and Guide Orchestra and picked up the Double Bass as my additional skill. I have enjoyed cycling both mountain biking and endurance across Northumberland. For expedition we went to the Yorkshire Dales, it was good fun. It has been an amazing experience and has made me a well-rounded person reflecting back on all I have achieved.’

Scout Ambassador and Polar Explorer, Dwayne Fields who was also in attendance said: ‘A huge congratulations to Christopher from Durham, on achieving their King’s Scout Award - the pinnacle achievement in Scouts. Christopher has reached the end of an incredible journey where they have demonstrated kindness, courage and commitment. They’ve helped other people, supported their local community, tested their limits and learned new skills along the way. Their Scout spirit shines so bright today here at our annual Day of Celebration and Achievement at Windsor Castle, one of the true highlights of the Scout year. Christopher is one of our leaders of the future and it’s humbling and inspiring to be alongside them on such a special day.’

