Chester-le-Street Development Roars into Housing Awards Final

A development of new family homes in Chester-le-Street has been shortlisted for a major UK housing award.

Lionfields at Lambton Park, by Gateshead-based Robertson Homes North East, has been announced as a finalist in the Best Design for Three Storeys or Fewer category at the Housebuilder Awards 2025.

The Housebuilder Awards is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the housebuilding industry and recognises and rewards the very best of residential design, construction and customer service from across the whole of the UK.

Andy Dodds, regional director at Robertson Homes North East England, said: “The Best Design for Three Storeys or Fewer is always a hotly contested category, encompassing the majority of new build family homes developments across the country, so for Lionfields to be shortlisted with only eight other developments highlights just how special this scheme is.

Homes at Lionfields feature Robertson Homes' sought-after garden rooms

“Working closely with an enlightened landowner and a highly motivated and passionate construction team, we are creating a unique new development in the stunning surrounds of Lambton Park and it is pleasing to see the judges have already recognised that Lionfields is genuinely out of the ordinary.

“The care and attention to detail at Lionfields is off the scale and we are thrilled for customers who have already bought, or are thinking of buying their new homes here to know how highly the housebuilding industry experts rate this development.”

Lionfields features 57 luxury four, five and six bedroom detached new homes at the highly sought-after country estate of Lambton Park. Robertson Homes is building homes in the Arts & Crafts style with new residents able to enjoy 1,000 acres of historic park and woodland on their doorstep with stunning views of Lambton Castle.

Robertson Homes has just released a range of new homes for sale at Lionfields, including its award-winning five-bedroom Mitchell and Murray Garden Room designs. Prices at Lionfields currently start from £604,995.

The Housebuilder Awards 2025 culminates in a gala dinner celebration at the InterContinental London - The O2 on 6 November.