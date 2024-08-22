Chester-le-Street charity receives grant from Tesco shoppers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chester-le-Street families in need will benefit from school holiday support thanks to a £1,000 grant from Tesco shoppers.

Make Lunch Chester-le-Street, part of Chester-le-Street Methodist Church, runs school holiday sessions including healthy two-course meals for families struggling to provide nutritious food.

The grant, which will be used to buy food and activities for the scheme, forms part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme, which awards funds to charities and community organisations that make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people.

Neil Garlick, children and families worker at the church, said: “Make Lunch Chester-le-Street has been welcoming families for nearly five years, offering a variety of themed activities followed by a hot, healthy two-course meal for all during the holidays.

"We recognise the difficulties families face during school holidays, particularly in providing nutritious meals, as it places an additional financial pressure on households. This is an added burden on those dependent on Free School Meals, worsened by the current cost-of-living crisis.

“Our sessions, centred around themes like space or dinosaurs, include drinks, healthy snacks, free play, and board and card games. Our dedicated volunteers lead active games, crafts, and science activities, providing a much-needed break for parents and carers while ensuring everyone receives a nutritious meal. Recipes meet school food standards and cater to dietary requirements, with families receiving recipe copies to take home and, where possible, participating in meal preparation. Most importantly, we see lots of smiles from children and adults as we all connect with each other.

“We would like to thank Tesco for the grant, which will help us to continue to provide a welcome distraction for under-pressure parents and carers, as well as hot, nutritious meals for families during times of need.”

Sessions are open to families from Chester-le-Street and the surrounding areas with children under 16 during school holidays.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help organisations such as Make Lunch Chester-Lee-Street, who really are at the heart of their community. Tesco Stronger Starts invites our customers to vote using their blue token for local schemes that they feel are important to help our communities thrive, and it’s good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many more County Durham community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

The scheme enables shoppers to vote for local good causes to receive a £500, £1,000 or £1,500 grant.

County Durham shoppers can support their local school and children’s groups by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

To apply for Stronger Starts funding, go online at https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk