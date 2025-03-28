Charity looks to combat isolation among older adults

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland charity has launched a new initiative to help tackle social isolation and enhance community engagement.

Age UK Sunderland Day Tours is aimed at providing older people with accessible and enjoyable day trips to cultural, historical, and recreational destinations across the North East and beyond.

Supported by the North East BIC and funding from Wear Together, the new initiative is designed to foster social connections, promote active lifestyles, and to ensure that older individuals in the community feel supported and valued.

For over 70 years, Age UK Sunderland has been a beacon of support for older people in the region, helping more than 2,000 vulnerable individuals each week and the Day Tours builds upon the charity’s commitment to enhancing the wellbeing of older residents and combating loneliness.

Simon Burdus, funding and research manager at Age UK Sunderland

The experiences will not only provide enjoyment and stimulation but also help reduce social isolation — a key issue affecting many older people. Research by the NHS has revealed that hundreds of thousands of older people experience social isolation, which can lead to serious mental and physical health challenges.

By providing safe and structured outings, Age UK aims to ensure that those who may struggle with mobility, confidence, or financial barriers still have access to enriching experiences and meaningful social interactions.

Simon Burdus, funding and research manager at Age UK Sunderland, said: “For as long as I can remember, I’ve been driven by a passion to make a real difference in the community.

“With Age UK Sunderland Day Tours, we are addressing a crucial need by offering older people opportunities to stay socially engaged and active. And thanks to the funding from Wear Together and the support of the BIC, we’ve been able to turn this vision into reality.”

Simon Burdus, funding and research manager at Age UK Sunderland and Simon with Anthony McDermott, business adviser at the North East BIC

The initiative focuses on supporting people aged 50 and over, including those who are socially isolated, living with disabilities, or managing long-term health conditions. It also extends to carers, providing them with vital support and respite when they need it most.

Simon added: “The BIC’s expertise helped us navigate the funding application process, ensuring we secured the necessary resources to make this initiative happen.

“Its ongoing advice has been invaluable in helping us plan for the future and ensure the long-term sustainability of the programme.

“Beyond just funding, the BIC has provided mentorship, networking opportunities, and strategic insights that have been crucial. We wouldn’t have been able to launch this initiative so effectively without their guidance and support.”

The expansion of the Day Tours will see the launch of a full calendar of diverse trips, ranging from historical sites to cultural events and relaxing outings. As the programme grows, the charity aims to recruit more trained volunteers and strengthen partnerships with local organisations to enhance the experience for participants.

The BIC’s social enterprise support in Sunderland aims to help grow of the city’s social economy. The Wear Together Initiative – which is part of this support - has received £312,000 from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Programme which is managed in Sunderland by Sunderland City Council on behalf of the Sunderland Partnership.

Anthony McDermott, business adviser at the North East BIC, said: "Loneliness is a huge challenge for many older people in Sunderland, but initiatives like Age UK Sunderland Day Tours can make a real difference.

“These trips aren’t just about getting out and about — they’re about bringing people together, creating friendships and making sure no one feels left behind. At the BIC, we’re proud to support projects that strengthen our community, and it’s fantastic to see this initiative giving older people in our city the chance to stay active, social and connected."

For more information about Age UK Sunderland, visit: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/sunderland/