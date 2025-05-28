Charity founded by University of Sunderland apprentice receives highest honour for voluntary groups

A Sunderland-based charity, whose founder and CEO studies at the University of Sunderland, has been presented with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love, Amelia, a children’s charity founded by Steph Capewell in 2019 which provides essential items for babies and children living in poverty, received the award in recognition for their outstanding work delivered by volunteers to benefit their communities.

The charity was presented with the award at their premises in Hendon by Her Honour Lucy Winskell OBE, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Tyne and Wear who was joined by Councillor Allison Chisnall, Mayor of the City of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steph said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which truly belongs to our incredible volunteers.

Kings Award certficate

“At Love, Amelia, we believe that no child should go without, and access to essentials like clothing, nappies, and a safe place to sleep should be a right, not a luxury.

“This award is a powerful recognition of the compassion and commitment our volunteers show every day in tackling child poverty and supporting the youngest members of our community.”

Since launching in 2019, Love, Amelia has supported over 24,000 children experiencing poverty and hardship. Over the years, the charity has welcomed over 1,200 volunteers to help in their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside her role as CEO, Steph also studies on the University’s Senior Leader Degree Apprenticeship which aims to develop the leadership skills needed to help senior leaders and their organisations flourish.

Love, Amelia team celebrating their achievement.

Steph added: “Starting this apprenticeship has been the best decision I’ve made. I was the definition of the accidental leader and after I set up the charity it was a role that I fell into. I needed that training and development to make the charity and its mission as strong as it could be.

“But it goes beyond my own development. Our volunteers are like an extension of our team and are such a big part of our journey.

“Applying everything that I’ve learnt from the apprenticeship to Love, Amelia has strengthened our foundations and culture to the point where it’s positively impacting not just our staff, but also our volunteers and has been invaluable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Paula Danby, Associate Head of the School of Leadership, HRM and Enterprise at the University, said: “Congratulations to Steph and her team at Love, Amelia on receiving the Kings Award for Voluntary Service, which demonstrates the significant impact that her organisation is having on local and regional communities.

Steph Capewell accepting Kings Award

“The Senior Leadership Apprenticeship provides an opportunity to a diverse range of organisations and senior leaders to develop their knowledge and leadership skills within a supportive environment and provides them with the confidence to look at new ways to develop their strategic ambition by challenging the way they think and allowing them the opportunity to put their leadership knowledge and skills into practice.

“In addition, the programme enables senior leaders to develop a professional network where they can reflect and learn from one another in a supportive manner.”

If you would like to see how you can get involved with Love, Amelia, find out more here.

If you are interested in the University Senior Leadr Apprenticeship and want to find out more, come along to our information event here.