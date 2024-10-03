CEO Sleepout 2024: Sunderland families 'on the brink' ahead of Stadium of Light fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North East charity is staging a major fundraising event in Sunderland next month, amid a warning that demand for services across Sunderland is rising fast

A CHARITY has warned that hundreds of Wearside families are ‘living on the brink’ after an investigation revealed that demand for homelessness services across Sunderland has rocketed.

Requests to Sunderland City Council for temporary accommodation have almost doubled in just two years.

Additionally, the authority deals with over six homelessness referrals on average each day, a figure that’s soared by 27 per cent since 2021.

The exclusive stats were unearthed via a Freedom of Information request by CEO Sleepout, and comes ahead of the North East charity’s annual fundraising event in the city.

Staged at the Stadium of Light on November 7, the sleepout raises tens of thousands of pounds to support local causes helping those experiencing homelessness. According to CEO Sleepout’s Bianca Robinson, donations are needed more than ever.

“The grim reality is that homelessness is rising each year across Sunderland and the scale of it is simply incomprehensible,” said Bianca, the charity’s CEO.

“On average, Sunderland City Council receives a homeless referral every four hours and the problem is being fuelled by the cost-of-living crisis that’s left families on the brink of losing their homes.”

As such, CEO Sleepout has launched a campaign this year called ‘Nobody’s Safe’, which aims to raise awareness of the real risk facing many families across the UK for whom the prospect of being homeless would have once seemed “unimaginable”.

“NHS staff, frontline workers, and teachers are among those who are increasingly turning to food banks just to feed themselves and their families,” added Bianca.

“They are also turning to charities for support, despite having careers that in reality should provide more than enough security – that has to change.”

One person in the region who knows the harsh reality of homelessness is Kerri Douglas, who found herself living on the streets aged just 13 until she was diagnosed with HIV aged 24.

Now an author, public speaker, and lived-experience consultant, she plans on participating in the Sunderland CEO Sleepout for a charity she’s an ambassador for – and one she believes makes a huge difference.

“No child should be homeless like I was, but sadly, there are children and teenagers across Wearside and Durham who don’t know where they will be sleeping tonight,” she added.

“That’s why supporting the Sunderland CEO Sleepout is more vital than ever. Across Sunderland, there are some incredible charities doing remarkable work to help the city’s most vulnerable at their lowest point.

“So by either taking part or simply donating, one gesture of goodwill can make an enormous difference to their lives.”

To donate, participate, or for more information on the Sunderland CEO Sleepout event, please visit https://ceosleepout.co.uk/sunderland/