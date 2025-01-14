Celebrating more than 40 years of memories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year, we’re incredibly proud and humbled to celebrate over 40 years of capturing life’s most precious moments with David Lawson Photography Studios. From our very first day in 1984 to today, this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

What makes this milestone even more special? Doing it as a family.

Working side by side with family for over four decades has taught us the true value of trust, passion, and teamwork. Together, we’ve photographed over 4,000 weddings, created over 10,000 stunning portraits, and been honored to win over 200 awards—all while cherishing the relationships we’ve built with you, our amazing clients.

This business isn’t just about photographs—it’s about the stories we’ve told, the memories we’ve preserved, and the people who have trusted us to be a part of their journey.

Outside the studio

Whether it’s capturing the joy of your wedding day, a family portrait that will hang proudly for generations, or a milestone moment, every single frame means the world to us.

We are so excited for the future and can’t wait to continue this legacy of love, artistry, and family for years to come.

Thank you for being part of our story. Here’s to the next chapter!

With love and gratitude, David, Josh, and the Lawson Family

Bob on the job

David's sister Wendy