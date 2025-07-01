Celebrating 120 years of educating Sunderland’s women
Frances Collins, senior assistant headteacher, and host of the event, said, "Today the education of women is of paramount importance, however in the past this was not always the case. Without our past staff and students, who have paved the way for them, we would not be able to offer our young people the high levels of education we do today. We felt it only right that, for our 120th year, we bought as many of our past students and staff back on site as possible to share in this celebration."
Guests will be invited to view old photos, current students' artwork and tour the school before catching up over a cream tea prepared by the schools catering team Chadwick’s Kitchen.
Visits are by booking only, if you are interested please contact the school at [email protected] by Friday 4th July to reserve your space. There are three time slots available: 9.30 am - 11.00 am, 11.4 5am - 1.15 pm, 2.00 pm - 3.30 pm.
Laura Dudley, assistant headteacher said, "St Anthony's has such an important role to play within the community of Sunderland over the last century, and we believe this event will highlight the impact our girls have had. It's an amazing opportunity for us to spend time sharing our story but also learning more about the city from our alumni."
To find out more about the school visit www.st-anthonys-academy.com
For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk