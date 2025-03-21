Celebrate Mother’s Day at Metrocentre

From gifts to experiences and the chance to win prizes worth over £1000, Metrocentre has everything you need to make this Mother’s Day extra special.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re planning a special meal, looking for the perfect gift, or searching for a fun experience, Metrocentre has it all.

Metrocentre want to celebrate all the Mam’s out there and have teamed up with some of your favourite brands to offer you the chance to win an 18ct White Gold 0.15ct Diamond Floral Pendant from Goldsmiths with over £1000, a DryBar experience and skincare treatment for two from H Beauty and a meal for two at Tomahawk Steakhouse! The competition will run from Friday 21st March - Wednesday 26th March 2025. Head to @metrocentre on Instagram to enter.

Exclusive Experiences:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

[Image: H Beauty, Metrocentre]

Rituals Personalisation Event – Gift your loved ones by visiting Rituals in Platinum Mall on 22nd and 23rd March from 12pm - 5pm Saturday, 12pm to 3pm Sunday and enjoy complimentary custom personalisation to make your gifts more meaningful when you spend £45 or more. Complimentary themed gift wrapping is available on every purchase (while stocks last).

H Beauty – Book in for a treat at H Beauty’s Drybar. Their Mother’s Day package offers 2 wash and blow dries for £60, available Sunday 30th March - Saturday 5th April. Book direct on 0191 823 9981. Appointments must be booked together.

Phase Eight – Treat your Mam to a complimentary style session with the team at Phase Eight. They can help to find an outfit for a special occasion or simply give advice on body shapes and colours. This is a free service with no minimum spend or obligation to buy. Book online at https://www.phase-eight.com/personal-styling/book-now.html

Dining Offers:

[Image: Rituals, Metrocentre]

Frankie & Benny’s – Guests who pre-book their Mother’s Day meal between 24th February - 24th March and dine in between 27th – 30th March will enjoy a FREE Mimosa or regular post-mix soft drink for each Mother figure within their booking party! Simply pre-book at Frankie & Benny's in Upper Yellow Mall. T&Cs Apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bella Italia – Treat your Motherly figure to a complimentary Aperol Spritz when you dine with at Bella Italia on Mother’s Day. Bella know that sometimes Mam also needs a bit of time alone, which is why they're also offering a £10 voucher to every Mam who dines with them on Mother’s Day, to use when they revisit them in the Qube! Valid between 30th March to 27th June 2025. Excluded dates outlined in T&Cs.

Harrods Champagne Bar – If their all-time favourite gift is quality time spent dining together, treat them to a special meal for two at Harrods Champagne Bar. It’s time to show the ladies in your life just how much they mean to you.

Fashion:

[Image: Metrocentre]

Give Mam a wardrobe refresh with brands not available elsewhere in the North East including Zara and Sosandar, or browse the latest styles from Mango, Reiss and River Island, or accessories from Kurt Geiger and Accessorize.

Beauty:

Pamper them with beauty must-haves from H Beauty, Sephora, Boots, Flannels Beauty, Kiko Milano and The Body Shop. Finding something they’ll love couldn’t be easier!

Thoughtful Gifts:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find the perfect present, from scented candles at Yankee Candle to quirky surprises from Flying Tiger and hidden gems at TK Maxx.

Find more information here: https://themetrocentre.co.uk/news/celebrate-mam-at-metrocentre