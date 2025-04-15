Care home residents ‘shake, rattle and roll’ to the sounds of the 50s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Green Lodge Care Home were treated to an afternoon of fun when 1950’s singer Joanna Andrews performed for them.

Joanna, from the Charm Community Theatre Company in Redcar, captivated the audience with some of the greatest hits from the rock ‘n’ roll era and beyond.

Dressed for the occasion, she brought along scarves, shakers, and rattles, encouraging the people who live and work at Green Lodge to join in during the performance. These props were especially popular during Bill Haley’s 1954 hit Shake, Rattle and Roll!

One resident who particularly enjoyed the performance was Rosalyn Patterson, who was celebrating her 81st birthday. Rosalyn was invited to take a VIP seat at the front, where she could admire her birthday banner.

Even being in a wheelchair couldn't stop some from taking part!

When asked by Joanna how old she was, Rosalyn proudly declared she was 21! Joanna smiled and responded, “Today, we’re all 21!” She led the group in a heartfelt chorus of Happy Birthday for Rosalyn.

Clair Osbourne, Activities Coordinator at Green Lodge Care Home, donned a vintage dress as well, saying: "I ordered this 50’s dress especially for when we have our vintage performances, as the residents love it when I dress the part."

Jen, who lives at the home, commented that Clair looked amazing!

This 1950s-themed party is typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching its residents' lives, with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.

Rocking and rolling was the order of the day!

Green Lodge Care Home in Billingham is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

It offers residential care, short-term respite care and residential dementia care and holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about the home visit:https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/green-lodge-billingham-stockton-on-tees

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.

