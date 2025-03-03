Care home calls for local support as it leaps into action to help Ukrainian dog shelter with urgent supplies

Kind-hearted residents and colleagues of Paddock Stile Manor Dementia Care Home have teamed up with a local dog boarding company to collect urgently needed supplies for an animal shelter in Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The care home, based in Newbottle near Houghton-le-Spring, is working with Penshaw Dog Boarding and is collecting items on behalf of the Happy Tails shelter in Mykolaiv.

The non-profit shelter has saved more than 250 dogs and cats from the dreadful conditions brought about by the three-year conflict in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddock Stile Manor has joined forces with Penshaw Dog Boarding several times in the past; the company regularly organises vans full of food, equipment and greeting cards to go to Ukraine for dogs made homeless by the conflict and the people caring for them.

A helping hand for Ukraine.

Adele Peterson, Activities Co-ordinator at Paddock Stile Manor said: “Everyone at the home has sprung into action whenever Penshaw Dog Boarding launches an appeal for Ukraine. Many residents have owned animals in the past and want to do what they can to help our furry friends.”

Clara, who lives at the home added: “I always had animals growing up so being able to help out feels right. We wish them all a happy future.”

The donation drive is open to everyone in the local community, with a drop-off point at the care home's reception in Philadelphia Lane, Newbottle, until March 28th. They are especially looking for dog and cat food, blankets and flea and worm treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddock Stile Manor Dementia Care Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

Cooking for Ukraine's furry friends.

Paddock Stile Manor Dementia Care Home provides residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859.

Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.