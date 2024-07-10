Cancer Awareness Roadshow coming to Roker to help people spot cancer early

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cancer Research UK nurses are visiting Roker next week to help people spot the signs and symptoms of cancer and learn how to reduce their risk of the disease.

The Cancer Research UK Cancer Awareness Roadshow 2024 will be visiting Marine Walk on Wednesday July 17th between 10am and 4pm and everyone is welcome to attend.

Since it began in 2006, the roadshow has welcomed more than 800,000 visitors across the UK, helping people to reduce the risk of cancer, while raising awareness of the importance of spotting symptoms early.

The roadshow also provides a welcoming environment to talk to one of the friendly, specially trained Cancer Research UK nurses, about the importance of screening for certain types of cancer.

Spotting cancer early can make a real difference, as treatment is more likely to be successful when cancers are diagnosed at an early stage. It’s important to get any health concerns checked out promptly.

Visitors coming along to the roadshow can speak with the nurses anytime, without needing an appointment.

From proving the link between smoking and cancer, to the development of cancer drugs and community initiatives like the Cancer Awareness Roadshow, Cancer Research UK’s work into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives.

Every year around 17,600 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North East*.

Cancer Research UK Cancer Awareness Nurse Manager, Ceri Eames said: "We're here to help in areas that need us most and we are looking forward to talking to lots of people in Roker about the steps they can take to help reduce their risk of cancer. Around four in 10 cases of cancer could be prevented each year in the UK, largely through changes like stopping smoking and keeping a healthy weight. "It's vital that people seek help for any unusual signs or symptoms. Treatment is far more likely to be effective when cancers are diagnosed at an early stage, which is why it's so important for people to listen to their bodies and tell their doctor if they notice a change that isn't normal for them. "By returning to the same towns we are able to provide ongoing support, and people we've met can come back and let us know how they're getting on or ask for further help and signposting."

The nurses receive incredibly positive feedback from the public in all the areas they visit. Many visitors share how pleased they are to have the roadshow in their community and how grateful they are for the information and support on offer. There are many positive health changes people can make to reduce their cancer risk, including stopping smoking, cutting down on alcohol and eating a healthy, balanced diet. The roadshow nurses can help people to identify steps they feel able to take and signpost towards free local services to support them.

One topic that the nurses are keen to draw attention to is how to stop smoking.

Ceri Eames added: “If you smoke, stopping is the best thing you can do for your health. You’re more likely to quit smoking for good with help from your local free stop smoking service, together with stop smoking treatment.

“Talk to your doctor, nurse or pharmacist, or call the NHS Smokefree helpline on 0300 123 1044 to find out what will work for you.”

The roadshow is part of Cancer Research UK's continued commitment to making health information as accessible as possible to everyone. It was launched in 2006 supported by the Marie Keating Foundation, which was set up by the Irish singer and presenter Ronan Keating and his family, in memory of their mum Marie, who died from breast cancer. Ronan Keating said: "Just like many families we know first-hand the impact of losing a loved one to cancer. We wanted to do something positive to help people understand more about cancer and the small changes they can make to reduce the risk of cancer. "The roadshow helps to get these messages out to people as they go about their daily lives in town centres, shopping malls and community centres. My family and I are very proud to support the Cancer Research UK Cancer Awareness Roadshow and we think our mum would be pleased with the work we are doing."

To find out more about how to reduce the risk of cancer and the importance of detecting it early, visit cruk.org/prevent or cruk.org/spotcancerearly.

