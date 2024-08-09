Business leader enjoys audience with King Charles as Washington firm wins award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having recently rebranded, Visuna - a firm which employs around 50 people in Wearside - has received royal approval after scooping a major award

A NORTH EAST business leader enjoyed an audience with King Charles whilst collecting the UK’s most prestigious business award.

Washington-based Visuna recently secured the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade.

The industry-leading energy and tech recruitment company was just one a handful of North East businesses to secure the coveted prize.

Visuna COO David Bolton meets King Charles

And David Bolton, Visuna’s Chief Operating Officer, caught the famously eco-minded monarch’s ear when he collected the award at a recent Windsor Castle reception.

He said it was an “incredible honour” to receive the award and meet King Charles,.

“He was in amazing spirits and showed genuine interest in the winners,” added David.

“Renewable energy is a fast growing jobs market and one in which we have real expertise, and like Visuna, I know King Charles has a real passion for environmental causes so it was a real pleasure to chat to him and to represent the industry.”

Having rebranded in 2022, it was the fourth time the business has secured the award, having previously won the Queen’s Award when Visuna was known as Oil Consultants.

And since that rebrand, Visuna has enjoyed remarkable growth having expanded further into the renewable sector – as well as tech - whilst still maintaining its position as a leading oil and gas recruiter.

Currently, Visuna has over 150,000 skilled specialists within its global talentpool while the business itself has offices in energy sector hotbeds like Australia, USA, and the Middle East.

At Visuna’s Wearside HQ, the company employs around 50 staff. According to David, who was one of around 400 guests at the July ceremony, the award was for Visuna’s “unmatched” team.

“The determination and drive displayed by Visuna’s team is what sets us apart within the energy job sector, as does our innovation and togetherness which is one of our core values,” added David.

“Our hard work and growth over the past year has culminated in Visuna exceeding our annual goals and this award, which is for businesses that have achieved substantial growth in overseas earnings and commercial success within their sector, is a fantastic reward for all that hard work.

“We are thrilled that this has been recognised and we believe that the future is really bright at Visuna.”

