British Engines Group launches its 2025 apprenticeship programme to attract Sunderland’s top engineering talent

British Engines Group has today launched its 2025 apprenticeship programme, to provide vital career opportunities to the next generation of Sunderland engineering talent.

The engineering group is one of the region’s longest serving apprenticeship employers and is now welcoming applications from local young people looking to kickstart their career in the industry.

The firm has 35 live apprenticeship vacancies available on its 2025 programme, representing a 59% increase on the previous year. The apprenticeships will span engineering and business disciplines across its group of eight North East companies, including Michell Bearings in South Shields, BEL Engineering in Newcastle and CMP Products in Cramlington.

One local apprentice to have benefited greatly from the British Engines Group apprenticeship programme is Jake Beston from Sunderland who is a Machining apprentice at Rotary Power in South Shields.

Around one in ten factory employees across the group are currently an apprentice, with the business having provided over 1,000 apprenticeships since the programme was first introduced in 1966.

Richard Dodd, chief executive officer for the British Engines Group, said: “We’re hugely proud of our reputation as one of the North East’s leading apprenticeship employers and believe this latest recruitment drive is integral to our long-term business growth and demonstrates our commitment to the future of engineering locally.

“Apprenticeships across all levels are proven to tackle the skills gap in the region, particularly within vital STEM subjects, whilst the opportunities it provides to young people helps support social inclusion and diversity.

“We’re dedicated to nurturing a skilled workforce from within and unearthing the next generation of engineering talent by enhancing the academic and vocational learning opportunities for our apprentices. We also feel we’re providing a long-term career pathway, with many of our former apprentices now holding senior management positions within the business. We’d urge any person across Sunderland to consider an apprenticeship and make that crucial first step towards a long and successful future in engineering.”

The 2025 apprenticeship programme will be delivered in partnership with local training providers, including Newcastle-based TDR Training, South Tyneside College Marine School and CQM Training.

Budding apprentices in Sunderland looking to apply for a role beginning in September 2025 can now do so by applying on the company’s website at: www.britishengines.com before January 19.