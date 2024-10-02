Bristol Street Motors Sunderland Hyundai supports local gymnasts on journey to World Championships

Bristol Street Motors Sunderland Hyundai is proud to announce its continued support of two talented local gymnasts, Keira Redford (17) and Jessica Hodgson (13), who recently triumphed at the European Gymnastics Championships in Bulgaria.

The pair, competing in the Women's Pairs Combined category, brought home gold medals and have since qualified to represent Team GB at the World Championships in Portugal this September.Keira and Jessica’s journey to the World Championships has been nothing short of remarkable. Following their success in Bulgaria, they faced a series of rigorous competitions and trials to secure their place on Team GB. Their continued dedication and outstanding performances have now been officially recognised with their selection for the World Championships.However, the road to such prestigious competitions comes at a cost. While their families have supported the extensive training, competition expenses, and necessary equipment within the UK, the additional financial burden of competing on the world stage has proved challenging.Recognising their talent and the importance of supporting local athletes, Bristol Street Motors Sunderland Hyundai has again stepped in to assist with a £1,000 donation, after previously supporting the duo to compete in the European Championships. This contribution will help alleviate some of the financial pressures associated with competing internationally, allowing Keira and Jessica to focus on their performance.Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Bristol Street Motors, expressed his pride in supporting the young athletes: “We are delighted to be able to support Keira and Jessica as they prepare to represent our region and our country at the World Championships. Their achievements so far are a testament to their hard work, and we wish them every success in Portugal.”Craig Smith, General Manager at Bristol Street Motors Sunderland Hyundai, added: “It’s fantastic to see local talent like Keira and Jessica excel on the European stage and they now have the opportunity to showcase their skills at a global level. We are proud to support them and hope that our contribution helps them achieve their dreams and further gold medals.”