Sunderland's elite knitting talent has put its woolly Halloween masterpiece back on display.

Whooooooo! The spooky Halloween pillar box on Chester Road. | Sunderland Echo

The spooky creation has been meticulously placed over the pillar box at Chester Road Post Office by "yarn bombers".

It shows ghosts, jack-o'-lanterns, creepy spiders and an unusually relaxed looking witch (but don't be deceived) working at her cauldron.

The Echo understands the knitted scene is the work of knitters at West Community Centre next door to the post office, but is yet to confirm this.

The brilliant knitwork has made the pillar box a tourist attraction a little tourist attraction. Previous displays there have marked Christmas, Easter, Remembrance Day and D-Day.

