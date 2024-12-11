Boldon-based former teacher’s pottery journey grows as she reaches three-year anniversary

The founder of a Boldon-based ceramic company specialising in wheel-thrown pottery is marking three years in business by firing up new workshops.

A love of clay and its therapeutic benefits motivated Amy Rutherford, a former primary school teacher in Boldon, to launch her own pottery business in 2021.

As well as making and selling her own pieces, Amy runs pottery workshops for adults and children to learn how to make and decorate their own tapas dishes, cake stands, pet bowls, mugs, plant pots, vases, or wax melters.

And now, after three years running Amy Rutherford Ceramics, she is planning to run the workshops to support corporate wellbeing.

Amy said: “While running the workshops over the past couple of years my customers have kept telling me they find making pottery incredibly calming. Handling and modelling clay and using a potter’s wheel means they must focus on the present moment so it’s a great way to improve mental wellbeing.”

Amy, who has both a teaching and a glass and ceramics degree, decided to combine these skills and set up Amy Rutherford Ceramics. She made the decision during the pandemic.

She said: “The pandemic made me think about what I really wanted to do. I knew I loved making pottery and find it very relaxing, so I bit the bullet and set up the business. It’s grown better than I ever expected and there’s a real appetite to get hands-on with clay at the workshops.”

The move coincides with research revealing that rising workplace sickness is costing UK businesses billions each year. Analysis from the think tank IPPR shows the annual hidden cost of employee sickness has increased by £30 billion since 2018. The majority of this rise, £25 billion, is attributed to lower productivity with £5 billion due to an increase in sick days.

Amy said: “This report suggests that businesses need to invest in health and wellness initiatives to enhance employee wellbeing while improving productivity and profitability. Studies show crafts can alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and stress so I’m excited to provide workshops to complement any corporate wellness programme and give participants the chance to improve their own mental wellbeing.”

Workshops are held in venues around the North East of England with all materials and tools provided. Participants leave their work with Amy to be fired, glazed, and finished.