Blinds 2go and Liberty Launch Exclusive Collaboration

Blinds 2go, the UK’s leading online retailer for made-to-measure blinds and curtains, is thrilled to announce its brand-new, beautiful collection in partnership with Liberty, the world-renowned British design house.

The range, which introduces a special edit of fresh, statement designs, is available exclusively at www.blinds-2go.co.uk from 23rd of October.

This special partnership between British brands brings together Blinds 2go’s expertise in home furnishings and window dressings with Liberty’s timeless and distinctive designs, completing an exquisite collection that promises to captivate design-conscious customers.

Showcasing thirteen exclusive designs, Blinds 2go x Liberty blends the design house’s storied heritage of intricate patterns and luxury fabrics into functional, beautiful window coverings. The collection will be available exclusively at Blinds 2go, sold only online, and offers homeowners the chance to introduce Liberty designs into their interiors in more ways than one.

Liberty Christelle Cosmos Curtains

Mary-Ann Bartlett Dunkley, Design Director at Liberty, explains the vision behind the collaboration:

“Blinds 2go x Liberty celebrates a dynamic combination of heritage and contemporary design in a new collection of blinds and curtains. Drawing inspiration from the Liberty archive, the collaboration reinterprets elements from both our fashion fabric and interior collections to create an inspiring offering. From conversational patterns to brightly coloured landscapes and Arts & Crafts-style designs, each print has been thoughtfully reworked exclusively for Blinds 2go x Liberty. Set across a vibrant colour palette, this collection will add a touch of Liberty to any interior.”

Chloe Dacosta, Design Manager at Blinds 2go, added:

“Working with Liberty has been an incredible journey for our design team, allowing us to blend their iconic patterns with our expertise in creating bespoke window dressings. The fusion of Liberty’s rich heritage with our focus on practicality and made-to-measure craftsmanship has resulted in a collection that not only celebrates artistic design but also fits seamlessly into modern homes.”

Each of the thirteen carefully selected patterns pays homage to Liberty’s rich design history while providing versatile options for the modern home.

These stunning designs will be available in a variety of styles, including Roman blinds, roller blinds, and curtains, ensuring that homeowners can integrate Liberty’s unparalleled elegance into any room.

Visit www.blinds-2go.co.uk to shop the full range from 23rd October.