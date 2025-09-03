Bishop Auckland care home residents make new friends at Bowlees Farm

Residents from HC-One’s Eden House Care Home in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, recently enjoyed a delightful trip to Bowlees Farm in Middleton-in-Teesdale, where they spent the day connecting with animals and nature.

The outing was made possible through Bowlees Farm’s community outreach program, which typically works with local SEN schools. The care home was fortunate to be accommodated for a special visit during the summer holidays.

Residents had a wonderful time meeting the farm animals, sharing their lunch in the company of some unique friends, including Gary the baby goat, Reggie the pig, and Oliver the horse. They also had the opportunity to hold and cuddle the farm's guinea pigs and rabbits, which brought smiles to everyone's faces.

Tracey McKerr, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Eden House Care Home said:

"Everyone, both colleagues and residents, had such a lovely time. It was a wonderful opportunity for our residents to interact with these gentle animals and enjoy a change of scenery. We are all keen to visit again soon!"

The trip to Bowlees Farm is part of Eden House’s ongoing commitment to providing enriching and joyful experiences that connect residents with the local community.

