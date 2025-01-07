Big Adoption Day returns to encourage people to consider adopting in the North East

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ARC Adoption North East is among voluntary adoption agencies (VAAs) from across the country, taking part in Big Adoption Day on Wednesday 15 January 2025.

Together they are highlighting the work they do to find loving adoptive families for children in care, and the benefits of adopting through a VAA. Adoptive parents, Danielle and Jake, are also encouraging people to find out more about adopting through a VAA, like they did.

Big Adoption Day, led by the Consortium of Voluntary Adoption Agencies (CVAA) and the UK’s first children’s charity Coram, will see participating agencies hosting in-person and online events in their local areas, and celebrating the real-life stories of families who have adopted, to encourage anyone interested in exploring adoption to find out more.

ARC Adoption North East is hosting its Big Adoption Day event at its office in Sunderland, Unit 28 North East Business and Innovation Centre, from 18.00 until 20.00 on Wednesday 15th January, where their team will share useful information about adopting, and parents who adopted a baby boy with the support of the agency will also join to share their experience and answer questions. Free places can be booked here:

Danielle and Jake with their daughter

https://www.arcadoptionne.org.uk/Event/adoption-information-event-for-big-adoption-day-january-2025

The team are also opening their doors for an informal drop-in session where people who can’t make the full scheduled event, can pop in for chat with a social worker between 2pm and 5pm on the day.

With 2,600 children currently waiting to be adopted across England, of which 1,230 have been waiting more than 18 months*, there is an urgent need for more prospective adoptive parents to come forward to provide permanent, loving homes for these children.

VAAs are independent, not-for-profit organisations, offering a personalised service to adopters from all backgrounds. They have a wealth of experience having collectively placed thousands of children with adoptive families, particularly those who often wait the longest in care, including older children, those in sibling groups, and children from the global majority or with disabilities. VAAs also provide all of their adoptive families with lifelong support, which is flexible and responsive to what families need, whenever they need it.

Danielle and Jake with their daughter, who they adopted with the support of ARC Adoption North East.

Joan Archer, Senior Enquiries Team Social Worker at ARC Adoption North East, said:

“It may be surprising for people to hear that of the 2600 children waiting for an adoptive family, there are approximately 170 children in the North East and Cumbria alone - so we’d urge anyone interested in adopting to join us at one of upcoming information events during Big Adoption Day. We understand it can be really daunting to take the first step towards something so significant, so want people to know that they can expect a friendly and supportive environment if they do join us. Our aim is to help people understand if adoption is right for them and their family, and whether the time is right to start that journey, as well as let people know how we can help them, either now or in the future.”

Danielle, and her husband Jake, adopted a little girl with the support of ARC Adoption North East:

“We went to a couple of information events with adoption agencies, and we'd advise anyone to do the same. Adopting is a such a huge decision, so it’s important to choose an agency that is the right fit. We went to an event with ARC in December 2021 and things just clicked for us. It was a combination of how comfortable we felt with the team, and the ongoing support that they offered. At that time, we didn’t really know what we'd need help with, but it was reassuring to know that support would always be there, when starting the process to something so life changing.

“The process to get where we are now was tough at times, it was intrusive as you’d expect and it brought out lots of emotions, but we wouldn't change a thing. It’s been one of the hardest, but the best experience of my entire life.

“I'll never forget the first time we met our little girl at the foster carers home - it was just the most amazing experience ever. She came running into the room and was about 15 months old at the time. She had a little backpack on and these massive sunglasses. She looked us up and down, as if to say 'who are these people sitting there in my living room' but after a couple of seconds I think she decided we must be ‘alright’ as she gave me her teddy bear and toys to play with, and straight away we just knew that she was for us and that we were for her.”

For more information about adopting with ARC Adoption North East and details of its Big Adoption Day events, please visit:

https://www.arcadoptionne.org.uk/news/find-out-about-adopting-with-arc-on-big-adoption-day

For a listing of all virtual and in-person information events coming up with the ARC Adoption North East team, please visit: