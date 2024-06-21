Bellway Durham supports hospital charity in South Tyneside and Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bellway Durham has donated £500 to support the work of STSCharity, the official charity of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

The Trust serves a population of almost half a million people through its work at hospitals and community venues across Sunderland, South Tyneside and North Durham. Money raised for the trust’s general fund is used to benefit patients, families and staff and improve the experience of those who access services and work there.

The trust’s facilities include Sunderland Royal Hospital, South Tyneside District Hospital, Sunderland Eye Infirmary, Palmer Community Hospital and Durham Treatment Centre.

Bellway Durham has its regional head office in Houghton-le-Spring and is building homes across County Durham and Tyne and Wear.

Bellway Sales Manager Hayley Teasdale with Christine Tilbury, Jackie Knapp and Nichola Taylor

Nichola Taylor, Head of Corporate Affairs and Charity at the Trust said: “Charitable donations make a world of difference for our patients, visitors, and our staff. It helps buy lifesaving equipment, improve facilities, and invest in the little things that we know make people’s experience of care better. We are extremely grateful for Bellway’s support. Without the generosity of local people, businesses, and our fundraisers, we simply wouldn’t be able to do what we do

Hayley Teasdale, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “As a local housebuilder, we are committed to supporting the communities where we are based and where we are building new homes.

“We make significant financial contributions to the NHS as part of the planning agreements for our developments across the region but we’re aware that charitable donations are also needed to fund additional equipment or improve facilities that would otherwise not be provided.

“NHS workers in the area do an incredible job caring for local people and we hope our donation will help make a difference to them and the patients they care for.”

For details about the work of STSCharity, visit https://www.stsft.nhs.uk/our-charity