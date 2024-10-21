BBC Radio 4 show comes to Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BBC Radio 4's "Any Questions?" is being recorded and broadcast live at Sunderland Minster on Friday 25th October, 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any Questions? is a topical discussion programme in which a panel of personalities from the worlds of politics, media, and elsewhere are posed questions by the audience.

All are welcome to attend ,and attendance is free, but a ticket is essential. Tickets are only available on Ticketsource. If there are seats remaining on the day, they will be allocated on a "first come first served basis".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a question to ask, you will be invited to submit it on arrival.

Doors open at 6.30pm and close at 7.15pm strictly, as the live recording will commence at 8.00pm. Refreshments will be available to purchase in the Minster cafe.

The Ticketsource link is: www.ticketsource.co.uk/sunderlandminster