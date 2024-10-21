BBC Radio 4 show comes to Sunderland

Published 21st Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 14:54 BST
BBC Radio 4's "Any Questions?" is being recorded and broadcast live at Sunderland Minster on Friday 25th October, 2024.

Any Questions? is a topical discussion programme in which a panel of personalities from the worlds of politics, media, and elsewhere are posed questions by the audience.

All are welcome to attend ,and attendance is free, but a ticket is essential. Tickets are only available on Ticketsource. If there are seats remaining on the day, they will be allocated on a "first come first served basis".

If you have a question to ask, you will be invited to submit it on arrival.

Doors open at 6.30pm and close at 7.15pm strictly, as the live recording will commence at 8.00pm. Refreshments will be available to purchase in the Minster cafe.

The Ticketsource link is: www.ticketsource.co.uk/sunderlandminster

