Barratt Homes employees are raising money for cancer charity in The Great North Run
With the aim of raising £3,000, 14 employees have signed up to the race to fundraise for the charity, including staff from its Commercial, Technical, Sales and Construction departments. The runners have lots of varied abilities, with some who regularly run marathons, and others who will be running their first come September.
Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care provides transport for North East cancer patients to and from hospital for their treatment, completely free of charge. This includes the Freeman / RVI hospitals for outpatients undergoing chemotherapy and / or radiotherapy treatment. The door-to-door service means that patients travel in a safe and comfortable environment, without the stress, anxiety, and cost of other travel methods. The money that will be raised from Barratt Homes’ fundraising efforts will go towards continuing this service across the region.
Peter Stoten, Events Manager at Daft as a Brush, commented: “We’re so grateful to Barratt Homes’ efforts in supporting our cause, particularly with all of the physical training that is involved in The Great North Run! We look forward to cheering on all of the volunteers, and we highly appreciate any donations that people may make in support of this fundraising activity.”
Stephen Wooldridge, Technical Director at Barratt Homes North East, added: “We’re always looking for ways in which we can support charities within the region, and with Daft as a Brush as our official Charity of the Year, it’s fantastic to be able to run for this amazing cause. I’m so proud of the amount of employees that have put their best foot forward, and it’s been a really enjoyable time working towards this as a company.
“We encourage those who may be able to donate to please do so via the JustGiving link, as we work to hit our targets and provide Daft as a Brush with as much financial support as possible.”
To support Barratt Homes in its fundraising efforts for the charity, please visit the JustGiving link to make your donation: https://www.justgiving.com/page/barratt-homes-gnr-2024
For more information on Daft as Brush, please visit: www.daftasabrush.org.uk
