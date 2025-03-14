Banks Homes hosting open day at exclusive Durham City development

Housebuilder Banks Homes is set to host an open day at the North East’s most exclusive residential development as it brings two of the four remaining plots there onto the market.

Symeon Court sits on the southern edge of Durham City, at the centre of the Banks Group’s prestigious Mount Oswald site, and comprises nine luxury homes - four four-bedroom and four five-bedroom houses, and the super-luxury six-bedroomed Symeon Manor.

The first Symeon Court residents have already moved in their new homes – and now, Banks Homes is bringing a four-bedroomed plot and a five-bedroomed plot on the market at an open day event at the development, which runs from 10am to 4pm on Thursday 20th March.

Three bespoke house types have been developed for Symeon Court by Banks Homes, with each property having a high specification interior design, its own extensive private gardens and being set in Mount Oswald’s landscaped grounds and woodlands.

Banks Homes' Symeon Court development in Durham City

The remaining new homes at Symeon Court are now ready for their owners to move into.

Aisling Ramshaw, head of sales and marketing at Banks Homes, says: “Symeon Court is an outstanding development in a fantastic location and really sets the standard for luxury living in the North East.

“Banks Homes’ guiding principle is to create new homes that will enrich their owners’ lives, with style offered as standard, and all the homes at Symeon Court will more than live up to this ambition.

“We’re expecting to see substantial and immediate demand for these plots and look forward to welcoming everyone to our open day on 20th March.”

To reserve a place at the Symeon Court open day, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exclusive-open-day-for-symeon-court-by-banks-homes-tickets-1272831205399