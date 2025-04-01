Banks Group Acquires Naming Rights To Durham Cricket’s Riverside Stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Durham Cricket has signed up County Durham-based property and mining firm the Banks Group as its new principal partner in an agreement which also includes the naming rights to the Riverside ground.

The Chester-le-Street venue will be known as the Banks Homes Riverside Stadium as part of a multi-year sponsorship deal that forms part of Banks’ celebrations of its 50th anniversary in 2026.

The agreement will also see Banks’ branding featuring on the Durham Cricket men’s, women’s and junior Pathway teams’ kits, as well as around the stadium.

Founded in Tow Law in 1976, the Banks Group is already a longstanding supporter of Durham Cricket, having worked alongside the Club for over 30 years, and has also made a significant long-term investment in grassroots cricket right across the North East through the sponsorship of a number of local league and cup competitions and dozens of grants being awarded to individual clubs.

Durham Cricket players Lizzie Scott and Brydon Carse with Russ Hall, managing director of Banks Homes and Banks Property

Banks’ partnership with Durham Cricket began before Durham became a First-Class county, with its sponsorship enabling the Club to set up and run the County under 19 team in 1989, and helping the senior club to become the first county to be granted first class status for 70 years three years later.

Banks has also supported Durham Cricket’s junior player pathway courses since 2006, contributed to the development of the nursery ground at the Banks Homes Riverside and sponsored the County’s boys’ and girls’ age group sides for many years.

The Banks Group is succeeding Seat Unique as Durham Cricket’s principal partner, with Seat Unique remaining as its official premium ticketing & hospitality partner.

Harry Banks OBE DL, chairman and chief executive at the Banks Group, who also served as President of Durham County Cricket Club in 1998 and 1999, said: “We’ve been part of the Durham Cricket story for many years and it’s a real landmark for us, as a family business that was founded in County Durham almost 50 years ago, to now be starting a new chapter in this very successful relationship.

“Our home county has been the breeding ground for so many outstanding players and teams over the years, and we’re excited to see what all the club’s teams can achieve this season as we extend our support for the home of Durham cricket.”

The Banks Group launched its dedicated housebuilding division in 2023, with Banks Homes now developing a growing number of residential sites across the North East and Yorkshire.

Russ Hall, managing director at Banks Homes, adds: “Banks Homes is already making its mark on the residential property market and this new relationship with Durham Cricket gives us the ideal platform for further increasing brand recognition across our target markets.

“We pride ourselves in our residential developments always being placed for perfection and we couldn’t be in a more perfect location than the iconic Riverside ground.”

After finishing fifth last year in their first season back in Division One of the Rothesay County Championship in eight years, Durham Men’s Championship season will start on Friday (4 April) with an away fixture against Nottinghamshire, with the first home fixture at the Banks Homes Riverside beginning a week later against Warwickshire.

Durham Women will play Essex in their opening game of the Metro Bank One-Day Cup at the Banks Homes Riverside on Wednesday 23 April.

Durham Cricket Chief Executive, Tim Bostock said: “We are thrilled to further expand our relationship with Banks Group in what is a significant moment for Durham Cricket.

“Banks Group has been a long-term partner of Durham Cricket who have supported us for over 30 years, and it is fantastic to see they are continuing to work with us over the next chapter for the Club.

“Banks Group is a progressive, community-minded partner that aligns with our Northern culture, sharing our passion for community spirit and cricket.

“Everyone at the Club is excited about the coming years, in what is an exciting time for English cricket, as we continue to move forward both on and off the field.”