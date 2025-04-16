Bank Holiday weekend marks the first time since Christmas families are getting together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BBQs (27%) and brunch (17%) join traditional roasts (16%) and easter egg hunts (26%) on Brits’ Easter itineraries

Over half of Brits (58%) say Easter is the first time since Christmas they’re planning to reconnect with extended family or larger groups of loved ones.

The four-day Easter Bank Holiday is a treasured opportunity to slow down, gather, and celebrate – but there's also some alternative activities on Brits’ agenda this year, according to new research by Blue Light Card, the UK’s leading discount service for emergency services, NHS, the social care sector, teachers and armed forces.

Garden BBQs (27%) and brunches (17%) are stealing the spotlight as the preferred meals of choice for families and friends looking to celebrate. And when it comes to activities, going to the park (28%) or getting hands-on with gardening (20%) are the newer activities that we’re keen to fill our weekend with. But the old classics aren’t disappearing just yet - Easter egg hunts and lamb lunches remain firm traditions for 42% of Brits.

While the traditional roast and egg hunts still have their place, its garden BBQs, brunches and trips to the park that are topping Easter weekend plans this year

And we’re not just tied to Sunday to make the most of springtime festivities; 55% of people will carve out at least two days for quality time with loved ones over the Bank Holiday.

But with rising costs continuing to impact households across the country, and with the added extras of the long weekend’s fun activities, it’s no surprise that over half (65%) of us are looking for ways to make our money go further this Easter.

That’s why Blue Light Card is helping its 5.2 million members and their families save on everything from supermarket essentials to day trips and dining out this Easter.

Working with consumer expert Martyn James, Blue Light Card is sharing seasonal savings – from combining existing supermarket offers on roast dinners and chocolate treats with additional Blue Light Card discounts, to saving on Easter days out with the kids.

Consumer expert Martyn James said: “Easter might not come with the same price tag as Christmas – but it can still catch families off guard. And community is key - whether you’re spending it inside or outside the house! I have two key tips -

“If you’re hosting a celebration with family and friends, try doubling up on discounts. Have a browse to find the best supermarket deals and stack your Blue Light Card discount on top – you’ll be surprised just how much you can save by being a bit savvy.

“But if you’re heading out, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the Easter break without breaking the bank. Alongside savings with your Blue Light Card on days out, there are probably loads of free events and activities right on your doorstep. A quick online search, whether on Google, Facebook groups or local forums will uncover events such as festivals, trails and family-friendly days out in national parks, forests and woodlands. Some of the more popular ones might need you to book in advance, so get searching now!

“And don’t forget to pack a picnic – and your brolly – for the full April experience!”

Tarun Gidoomal, CCO for Blue Light Card says: “Our community works so hard all year round, so the Easter holidays are a really important time, with many of our members getting some well-earned time off to spend with family and friends - even if for a single day.

“Our research shows that over half of people see Easter as a chance to relax and recharge, so we’re here to help our members and their families do just that! Whether it’s a trip to the cinema, ordering a take-out feast delivered to your front door, or stocking up on Easter eggs and roast dinner groceries at the supermarket, we’ve got you covered with some amazing offers and discounts.”