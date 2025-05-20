Back on the Map bringing more to the community of Hendon every day.

Award-winning Hendon, Sunderland-based charity Back on the Map has expanded and increased their range of free community activities so that there’s something for everyone, every day.

Daily sessions planned include financial and employment support, a daily free community meal, a social cafe space, vegetable growing in Barley Mow Park and indoor and outdoor learn and play sessions.

The new programme will give the community of Hendon more to explore, more ways to learn, more ways to get support and more ways to get involved in the community.

Back on the Map Community Services Team

Launching the vibrant new Spring/Summer programme, Back on the Map CEO Jo said, “While we’ve worked successfully to help people in Hendon for over 10 years now, we realised that in light of recent political and economic changes that people need more from us, so a flexible and consistent approach to delivering the services and support our community needs is now more important than ever.

Pat Johnston, Community Services Manager added, “We’ve made sure that there’s something meaningful and worthwhile for everybody; whatever their age, interests or circumstances. People can socialise, learn new skills, improve their wellbeing and become more resilient.”

Back on the Map’s Spring/Summer programme runs every day, Monday to Friday from May and is open to everyone living in Hendon.

For more information call 0191 514 7844, email [email protected] or pop in

to Carnegie Community Corner, 67 Toward Road, Sunderland, SR2 8JG.