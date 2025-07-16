Baby Alpaca Delighting Guests at Adventure Valley

Adventure Valley in Durham is celebrating the arrival of a beautiful baby alpaca. The female youngster, who has already captured the hearts of guests with her fluffy coat and curious nature, and the newborn has been named Fia following a public naming competition on social media.

Born earlier this summer, Fia is thriving and settling in well with the rest of the alpaca herd. She can now be seen each day in the paddock alongside her mother, just in time for the launch of Adventure Valley’s Summerfest, which kicks off on Saturday 19th July.

Owner Janine Calzini said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Fia to the Adventure Valley family. Fia is short for Fiamma which means flame in Italian and is a nod to our family heritage. This is a really special moment for us and seeing her take her first wobbly steps was magical. The response from visitors has been amazing, especially with the naming competition, people have really connected with her story and we’re expecting lots of people to come and visit her over the summer holidays.”

Alpacas, originally from South America, are known for their gentle personalities, expressive faces, and ultra-soft fleece that’s even warmer than sheep’s wool. Unlike their llama cousins, they’re smaller, friendlier, and often hum quietly to communicate, a sound guests may hear when visiting Fia and her family.

Janine added, “Fia’s arrival has come at the perfect time, just as we head into our exciting Summerfest event. She’s already become a little star here at the farm, her character is a great combination of sassy and feisty. We can’t wait for even more families to meet her and make some unforgettable summer memories.”

Visitors to Adventure Valley can see Fia daily, along with a host of other animals including goats, rabbits, donkeys, and more. Summerfest at Adventure Valley also features live entertainment, play zones, animal encounters, foam parties, a Maize Maze and special seasonal activities running throughout the school holidays. It is recommended that tickets are pre-booked in advance via the following link: https://www.adventurevalley.co.uk/