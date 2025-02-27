Avant Homes releases final seven family homes for sale at £18.6m 65-home West Rainton development

Housebuilder Avant Homes North East has released the final seven family homes for sale at its £18.6m, 65-home Allenson View development in West Rainton, County Durham.

Located on Benbridge Bank, the development comprises a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes and features 11 of Avant Homes’ house types.

The remaining homes at the development includes a range of three- and four-bedroom detached homes. Prices start from £249,995 for a three-bedroom Impstone house type to £379,995 for a four-bedroom Tambrook.

The final homes all benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and selected plots are available with a range of incentives. These include part exchange and five per cent deposit paid.

Final homes - The Tambrook (CGI shown) is one of the remaining homes for sale at Allenson View, West Rainton

Of the remaining homes, the Tambrook is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible living spaces for the modern homeowner.

On the ground floor, the Tambrook’s hallway leads through to an open-plan kitchen and dining area with French doors opening up to the rear garden. There is also a living space at the rear of the property, which features another set doors which lead to the garden.

The downstairs is completed by a separate living room, a dedicated utility room, a large WC and a storage cupboard.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room. A family bathroom serves two further double bedrooms and a single bedroom, with an additional storage cupboard located on the landing. The Tambrook also benefits from an integral garage.

Avant Homes North East managing director, Andrew Finnigan, said: “Allenson View has proven to be extremely popular amongst buyers looking to live in and around West Rainton, evidenced by there being just seven homes remaining.

“The development is located in a fantastic residential area and offers a range of homes that are practically designed and energy efficient.

“We don’t anticipate that these final homes will be available for long, so we encourage any interested buyers to contact our sales team to learn more about making their move to Allenson View a reality.”

For more information on the development, search “Avant Home Allenson View”.