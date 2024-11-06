Artist to open new gallery in North-East

Award-winning artist Lucy Pittaway has announced the opening of a brand new gallery in the North-East.

The Newcastle Gallery will be Lucy’s eighth venue across the North of England joining her existing flagship locations including York, Harrogate, Keswick, Bowness, Yarm, Richmond and Brompton-on-Swale.

Based in the city’s Blackett Street’s Monument Mall and due to open its doors next week (w/c November 11th) the gallery will boast a wonderful selection of Lucy’s distinctive contemporary art including new pieces which celebrate the glory of the North East.

Its location right in the heart of Newcastle city centre will make it perfectly accessible for customers and will showcase many of Lucy's best-selling art works. Visitors to the gallery will also have the opportunity to browse a range of gifts including mugs, stationery and homewares. They will also have the chance to win £500 by entering an in-store prize draw, a prize which can be redeemed either in the gallery or against purchases made on Lucy’s website.

A brand new artwork, Northern Angel, which depicts the iconic Angel of the North sculpture, will be on display when the gallery opens. And fans will also have a chance to meet Lucy in person at a special Meet the Artist Event which is being held on November 16th.

The new gallery will be managed by Katherine Adair who said: “Lucy’s artwork is instantly recognisable and known and loved by her legions of fans around the world. We can’t wait to welcome them, and those new to Lucy’s work, to the gallery and to share the wonderful world of Lucy Pittaway with them!”

Among the artworks on display will be the now iconic ‘Sycamore Gap’ which will be joined by Lucy’s second homage to the stricken tree, a new piece entitled ‘Tree of Hope’.

Lucy’s initial tribute to the Sycamore Gap tree captured the public’s imagination.

Following the felling of the tree in September 2023 Lucy was inundated with requests to immortalise it in one of her paintings. At first reluctant, Lucy agreed only if its creation could become a legacy to the tree, and contribute positively to the environment and wider community by planting a tree for every print sold. 1,000 trees have already been planted to create a destination woodland and trail and Lucy has 2,500 further trees still to plant.

‘Tree of Hope’ will contribute further to the legacy of Sycamore Gap with Lucy again pledging to plant a tree for every print sold. ‘Tree of Hope’ depicts the sun breaking through the clouds above the fresh shoots emerging from Sycamore Gap.

Lucy said: “I am incredibly proud to be North-East born and bred and am always inspired by the landmarks that we are so lucky to have as part of our landscape here in the region.

“Newcastle and the surrounding area hold a very special place in my heart as I studied at Northumbria University. We are so pleased to be opening our Newcastle Gallery in this wonderful location.”

Lucy’s artworks depicting Northern icons including Sycamore Gap, Bamburgh, the Tyne Bridge, Transporter Bridge, Saltburn seafront and Staithes will be on display in the gallery alongside a selection of her other most popular pieces.