Anchor and Equans announce new partnership in the North East as part of repairs and planned works transformation

Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of housing and care for people in later life, has announced an exciting partnership with Equans to create a new venture called Anchor Repairs and Property Services (ARPS) in the North East of England. The contract in the North East region is being introduced as part of Anchor’s transformation of repairs and planned works services as it pioneers the digitisation of its property operations.

Equans was also awarded contracts in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, as well as the new partnership in the North-East – a combined 420 locations, servicing more than 18,000 properties, the single biggest deal for one contractor with Anchor.

The partnership will see colleagues from Equans transferring into a wholly-owned subsidiary which will provide a 24-hour, 365 day per year repairs response service to Anchor’s residents in the region. The service will ensure residents have access to high-quality housing, and that repairs are scheduled in a timely and professional manner.

With this approach, the colleagues delivering the repairs will be employed by Anchor and continue to provide a familiar face to residents. Equans will be responsible for the end-to-end supply, delivery, installation, management and completion of projects. Leadership for overall delivery of the service will sit with Anchor and together we will ensure properties are maintained to the high standards expected and that residents are engaged in the process and satisfied with their homes.

The North East region was selected as the most appropriate area for a service delivered directly by Anchor due to the geographical spread of properties and the supply chain in the region.

Anchor’s Chief Executive Sarah Jones said: "Our new contract with Equans in the North East presents a great opportunity to try a new and effective approach to repairs, created with residents’ feedback and involvement in the process.

“We know that completing repairs and planned property works on time, to a good standard, at a price that represents value for money, is central to our residents’ experience of their homes and it is vital that we get this right. In our partnership with Equans, with colleagues residents already know, we are looking forward to ensuring the best repairs and maintenance service for people in later life who choose to live in Anchor homes.”

Colin Macpherson, Divisional CEO for Equans UK & Ireland, said: “We have a long-standing and very successful relationship with Anchor, and this latest partnership solidifies that. We are two businesses with aligning agendas, which are centred on improving lives and making sure our housing stock is fit for the future.

“This wholly-owned subsidiary is a cutting-edge solution which will provide Anchor’s residents with access to Equans’ skilled and experienced delivery team, whilst allowing us to maintain all of our best operational practices. We are delighted Anchor not only recognises the effectiveness of this way of working; but has actively invested in it.”

Anchor consulted with residents before the repairs and asset investment contracts were procured, and resident feedback has been central to the design and implementation of the new approach. Questions designed by residents were included in all of the tender documents and both residents and colleagues were involved in evaluating the contractors’ proposals. The new contract has an agreed pricing structure which incentivises efficiency and first-time fix from all the contractors.

Another part of Anchor’s repairs service transformation is moving to an efficient, digital platform provided by our partner Plentific. The Plentific platform serves as the central hub for Anchor’s work orders, integrating seamlessly with Anchor’s third-party housing management, contractors and accounting software.

Plentific is a property technology company which provides a digital platform operating in real time and which is already used for more than 1.5m properties by six other social housing organisations. Plentific will connect Anchor colleagues with contractors, digitalise the supply chain and deliver property services more effectively to residents. The platform will make it much easier for Anchor colleagues to report a repair, schedule an appointment, check on what is happening with a repair and leave feedback on the service provided.

Anchor has 200,000 works orders placed each year across the country. At a time of important new consumer and safety regulations, the new approach should make it more efficient for Anchor colleagues to deal with repairs and property work and improve reliability and response for residents.