Adventure Valley unveil Easter time offering following record breaking Halloween and Christmas

Following record-breaking Halloween and Christmas events, Adventure Valley in Durham is preparing to welcome families once again for their much-anticipated Easter Eggstravaganza! The springtime celebration promises a full day of adventure, festive activities, and Easter magic, making it the perfect event for families across the North East looking to create unforgettable seasonal memories.

Guests will receive a special invitation to step into Adventure Valley’s indoor Easter Garden, where they will take part in an exciting egg hunt before meeting the Easter Bunny himself for a treat and a treasured photo opportunity. The indoor provision during the Easter season, makes Adventure Valley a perfect destination whatever the weather. Furthermore, with no time limits on activities, families can enjoy everything the attraction has to offer from morning until early evening.

As part of the Easter event, guests can experience a wide range of activities throughout the day. Pony grooming sessions will allow children to get up close with the friendly animals, whilst a mesmerising magic show is set to bring wonder and laughter to audiences of all ages. The Bunny Hop Disco will provide a lively atmosphere, encouraging children to dance and celebrate the season. One of the standout attractions this year is the return of Bertie, known as the world’s fastest tortoise, who will be meeting visitors throughout the event. Additionally, the park’s popular bird of prey demonstrations will make a comeback for Easter, offering families the chance to witness these magnificent creatures in action.

Children can meet the Easter Bunny at Adventure Valley this Spring.

Adventure Valley provides acres of outdoor play space alongside three large indoor soft play areas, ensuring that no matter the weather, there is plenty to see and do.

Adventure Valley’s owner, Janine Calzini, expressed her excitement for the upcoming Easter event, she said, “Easter at Adventure Valley is a truly magical time. After the phenomenal success of our Halloween and Christmas events, we are thrilled to bring families another incredible experience, packed with Easter-themed fun and adventure. From meeting the Easter Bunny to dancing at the Bunny Hop Disco, there is something for everyone. We can’t wait to welcome families back for another unforgettable celebration.”

With tickets expected to sell quickly following the success of previous seasonal events, families are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.