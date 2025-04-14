Adopted young people co-develop play about adoption – Up on a Star!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of adopted children and young people from the North East have recently taken part in the development of a theatre production for family audiences, about adoption.

The project was the idea of writer and director Jonluke McKie who adopted two children with the support of Wearside-based voluntary adoption agency, ARC Adoption North East (ARC Adoption). After seeing adoption represented somewhat negatively onscreen over the years, he wished to make a production about adoption which moved away from usual stereotypes, bringing the real lived-experience and ideas of adopted children and young people to the heart of the story.

After securing funding from the Arts Council England, Jonluke approached ARC Adoption for support in opening up this opportunity to local families linked to the agency, and invite adopted children and young people to contribute to the production of the play, which is now known as ‘Up on a Star.’

Eight children and young people helped to develop the story, guided by Jonluke and co-writer Ruth Mary Johnson, in a series of six explorative workshops held at Alphabetti Theatre in Newcastle and ARC Adoption’s office in Sunderland. During those weekly sessions, they helped to create a brilliant, bonkers and poignant adventure in space, creating the character of Robyn, who is adopted and has a family of space mice. She goes on a journey of self-discovery and ultimately self-acceptance, learning lessons and meeting other characters along the way – who turn out to be just like her.

Actors and writers, Jonluke McKie and Ruth Mary Johnson.

Jonluke said about working with the group:

“Working with children as artists is amazing, it’s something I'm really passionate about. They've got these amazing minds, these really creative minds, and of course they're experts in what we're exploring. I've got some experience as an adoptive dad, but they're the real experts because they are adopted people. It's been incredible asking them some questions for ideas and then they'll just produce this poetry off the cuff.”

As well as their creative contribution, the children and young people also spent time talking about how they wanted adoption to be represented within the play, and guided the research and development team on language, with words they did and didn’t want to be used within the production – including the actual word ‘adoption.’

Donna Mease, Manager, Adoption Support, at ARC Adoption said:

Working on the development of 'Up on a Star' story and script.

“It has been such a delight to see the ideas of our adopted young people create something truly magical. The most amazing part of all though, has been to see the children open up with each other over the weeks in the workshops, and experience such pride in seeing their collective thoughts and ideas come to life, with the brilliant talents of Jonluke and Ruth and the rest of the team. We really can’t wait for our adoptive families, and the public, to see what has been created.”

There has been some brilliant feedback from the parents of the young people taking part too.

Below is an excerpt from one family who had three children taking part in the workshops together:

“The theatre group has been a wonderful enriching experience for our three children. Not only due to the fabulously talented team but also because of the connection to adoption. We liked that the space theme was a lovely metaphor for adoption and feeling different, and this project has given them a chance to discuss their feelings about being adopted with other children in such a creative and positive way. Thank you for creating such a wonderful, safe and creative environment. This experience has been incredibly meaningful and special to us.”

Actors previewing the 'Up on a Star' play to the children who joined in the workshops.

Jonluke and the team are now looking for funding to be able to bring the play into full production for live family audiences in 2026.

If you are aware of any funding opportunities that could support this wonderful initiative, we’d be delighted to hear from you. Please get in touch with the ARC Adoption team via [email protected]