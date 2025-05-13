Acclaimed film Romchyk has UK premiere in Sunderland
It tells the true story of Roman Oleksiv who was badly burned in July 2022 in a Russian missile strike which also killed his mother Halyna. The story centres around the seemingly insurmountable journey Romchyk makes to become a ballroom dancer.
The film has already won an emerging filmmaker audience award at this year’s Cambria Film Festival in California for director Alexis Bicât but Sunderland is the first UK city where the film will be shown.
“I was honoured and humbled to direct this movie,” said Alexis Bicât, director. “My hope is that Roman Oleksiv’s brave decision to allow us to tell his story highlights the true horror of what’s happening in Ukraine today.
“When we look through the eyes of a child, we can see more clearly the horrific cost of war but also the resilience of the human spirit. Roman’s courage and tenacity are what make this story truly inspirational.”
The cast included Ilya Bondarenko as Romchyk, Vadym Golovko as his father Yaroslav and young dancers of Ukrainian descent, choreographed by Olga Boboshko.
Sunderland Shorts Film Festival takes place at various venues across the city. The screening of Romchyk will be at 6pm on Tuesday at The David Puttnam Media Centre Cinema, Monkwearmouth, Sunderland SR6 0DD.
Following its UK premiere at Sunderland Shorts Film Festival, Romchyk will also be shown at Sunrise Film Festival, Suffolk – both British Independent Film Awards qualifying festivals.
Additionally it will show at the Independent Days International Festival in Karlsruhe, Germany and FastNet Film Festival, Ireland plus Dam Short Film Festival, Nevada, and McMinnville Short Film Festival, Oregon, in the US.