Acclaimed film Romchyk has UK premiere in Sunderland

By Danny Patten
Contributor
Published 13th May 2025, 14:10 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 14:36 BST
Short film Romchyk, about a Ukrainian boy who returns to ballroom dancing after being badly burned in a Russian missile strike, has been garnering acclaim on the film festival circuit and was even watched by the late Pope. It will have its UK premiere on Tuesday 13 May at the Sunderland Shorts Film Festival.

It tells the true story of Roman Oleksiv who was badly burned in July 2022 in a Russian missile strike which also killed his mother Halyna. The story centres around the seemingly insurmountable journey Romchyk makes to become a ballroom dancer.

The film has already won an emerging filmmaker audience award at this year’s Cambria Film Festival in California for director Alexis Bicât but Sunderland is the first UK city where the film will be shown.

“I was honoured and humbled to direct this movie,” said Alexis Bicât, director. “My hope is that Roman Oleksiv’s brave decision to allow us to tell his story highlights the true horror of what’s happening in Ukraine today.

Sunderland Shorts Film Festival director, Chris J. Allan with Alexis Bicât, director of Romchykplaceholder image
“When we look through the eyes of a child, we can see more clearly the horrific cost of war but also the resilience of the human spirit. Roman’s courage and tenacity are what make this story truly inspirational.”

The cast included Ilya Bondarenko as Romchyk, Vadym Golovko as his father Yaroslav and young dancers of Ukrainian descent, choreographed by Olga Boboshko.

Sunderland Shorts Film Festival takes place at various venues across the city. The screening of Romchyk will be at 6pm on Tuesday at The David Puttnam Media Centre Cinema, Monkwearmouth, Sunderland SR6 0DD.

Following its UK premiere at Sunderland Shorts Film Festival, Romchyk will also be shown at Sunrise Film Festival, Suffolk – both British Independent Film Awards qualifying festivals.

Alexis Bicât at the Sunderland Shorts Film Festivalplaceholder image
Additionally it will show at the Independent Days International Festival in Karlsruhe, Germany and FastNet Film Festival, Ireland plus Dam Short Film Festival, Nevada, and McMinnville Short Film Festival, Oregon, in the US.

