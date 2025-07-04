Berlin

Berlin has been the centre of some of the most important historical events in Europe, including World War II and the Cold War.

Today, the German capital is one of the most insightful cities on earth, full of inspiring landmarks, museums, and memorials that Mackems should visit this summer.

When you first arrive in Berlin, consider taking a walking tour of the city to see how far the districts, neighbourhoods, and cultural hideaways have evolved. You can walk around Berlin with GuruWalk and learn about the deep history of World War II and the Cold War for free from a local, expert guide.

This article will explore seven inspiring places to visit - most of which are free - if you are travelling from Sunderland to Berlin this summer.

1. The Reichstag Building

The Reichstag Building is arguably Germany's most iconic landmark, and a must-see when visiting Berlin. It has been home to Germany's parliament (known as the Bundestag) since 1999 and now serves as a symbol of the country's reunification.

Today, a glass dome designed by the renowned architect Norman Foster sits atop the magnificent structure. Mackems can ascend the 755-foot-long ramp for free and be rewarded with sweeping views over Berlin.

2. The Brandenburg Gate

The Brandenburg Gate is another Berlin monument that has come to symbolise German reunification. The neoclassical arch, which is free to visit, is the only remaining gate of the 14 that initially surrounded the city when it was a proud Prussian metropolis.

3. The Jewish Museum

A visit to The Jewish Museum might be difficult, due to the dark history, but it's inspiring to see the vast experiences of the Jewish people, both past and present. For free, you can explore an exhibition that covers the documentation of Jewish German families and Jewish history from the Middle Ages to the modern day.

4. The East Side Gallery

The East Side Gallery is a 1,316-metre-long section of the Berlin Wall that is covered in impressive street art and graffiti. The open-air art gallery, which opened on September 28, 1990, after 118 artists from 21 countries began painting, is free to explore.

The most famous piece is the Berlin Wall Kiss (actually called 'My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love') by Dmitri Vrubel, which features socialist state leaders Leonid Brezhnev and Erich Honecker kissing.

5. Topography Of Terror

Topography of Terror is a set of indoor and outdoor exhibitions built on the site of the headquarters of the Gestapo, Nazi Germany's secret police force between 1933 and 1945, and the headquarters of the Nazi paramilitary organisation Schutzstaffel (SS), which was responsible for organising the Holocaust.

The outdoor exhibit, "Berlin 1933-1945. Between Propaganda and Terror", looks at how the Nazis came to power in Berlin, whilst the indoor exhibit tells the story of when the Nazis came to power and the crimes they committed until World War II ended. Both exhibits, as well as temporary ones, are free to visit.

6. Museum Island

Museum Island (known as Museumsinsel in German) is a UNESCO World Heritage Site made up of five world-class museums, including the Altes Museum, Neues Museum, Alte Nationalgalerie, Pergamonmuseum, and Bode Museum.

You can purchase separate tickets for each museum or buy a combination ticket for €14, which gives you access to all museums on the island.

The Berlin Cathedral is also located on Museum Island, and you can see inside the massive structure and climb the 270 steps to the top of the magnificent dome for €10.

7. Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, 2,711 concrete blocks, were erected to remember the Jewish victims of the Holocaust. It opened to the public in 2005 and is completely free to walk through.

Let Berlin Inspire You This Summer

Berlin was significantly impacted by the Second World War and the Cold War, and many locals continue to be affected by this history. Therefore, please remember to be respectful when visiting museums, memorials, and historic attractions throughout the German capital.

Mackems can travel to the German capital via aeroplane, and the Berlin Brandenburg Airport has train connections to the city centre (Alexanderplatz), which only take around 30 minutes.