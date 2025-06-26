103rd birthday celebrations at Lambton House care home

Lambton House care home resident, Anna Moscrop celebrated her 103rd birthday on Saturday 21st June with family in the care homes garden Tearoom. The care home also arranged an afternoon of singing and dancing on Friday allowing fellow residents and staff to join in the celebrations with local vocalist Karen Fayle attending the home and singing lots of well known songs from the decades including one of Anna’s favourites “ I just called to say I love you “.

Singer Karen was also celebrating her 50th birthday on her first visit to Lambton House.

Anna was born on 21st June 1922 in Newbottle, one of 5 children.

Anna left home at 14 and went to London to work as a milk maid before returning to the North East at 16. Anna married Tony in 1948.

Anna celebrating her 103rd birthday with a glass of bubbles

She worked as an auxiliary nurse at an American air base and later managed a shop in Shiney Row before then becoming a pub landlady for 10 years.

She has been a resident at Lambton House for 3 years.

Carehome Registered Manager Marie Grant said “ Anna is an amazing lady, an inspirational example to all. Her smiles show how much she enjoys our resident music afternoons and she still loves to have a dance with staff assistance. It was fabulous to be part of her 103rd birthday celebrations.”