103rd birthday celebrations at Lambton House care home
Singer Karen was also celebrating her 50th birthday on her first visit to Lambton House.
Anna was born on 21st June 1922 in Newbottle, one of 5 children.
Anna left home at 14 and went to London to work as a milk maid before returning to the North East at 16. Anna married Tony in 1948.
She worked as an auxiliary nurse at an American air base and later managed a shop in Shiney Row before then becoming a pub landlady for 10 years.
She has been a resident at Lambton House for 3 years.
Carehome Registered Manager Marie Grant said “ Anna is an amazing lady, an inspirational example to all. Her smiles show how much she enjoys our resident music afternoons and she still loves to have a dance with staff assistance. It was fabulous to be part of her 103rd birthday celebrations.”