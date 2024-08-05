103-year-old care home resident reveals secret to youthful skin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A resident at a care home in County Durham gave valuable skin care advice as she toasted a special milestone.

Mary Molly Routledge, known as Molly, celebrated her 103rd birthday in style at Care UK’s Church View, on Church Lane, and shared her secret to a long life – “having a wonderful husband and family” – and to retaining her youthful complexion – “Pond’s Cold Cream and a daily apple cider vinegar and honey regimen”.

Commenting on her skin care routine, Molly said: “My mam introduced Pond’s Cold Cream to me when I was a little girl. When I was about five years old she told me to apply it every night.”

Molly was born in Dalton-le-Dale, on 29th June 1921, moving to Murton and then to London at the age of 14 to work as a nanny for a three-year-old girl. While working in a vehicle factory during the Second World War, Molly met Thomas, who lived next door. Shortly after the pair fell in love and married, Thomas left to serve in the Royal Navy on a destroyer ship.

Molly and Thomas’ first son, Thomas, was born in 1945, at the end of the war. They then had another son and daughter together, Clifford and June, and enjoyed family life raising their children. The couple are also the proud grandparents of seven beloved grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The pair’s wonderful time together spanned across continents, and they had a mutual love of travelling – Egypt was their favourite destination.

A keen knitter and crocheter, Molly continues to remain active in her day-to-day life. She can be regularly found partaking in various activities across Church View, with her top performance in the weekly quiz a highlight.

On the big day, the team at Church View hosted a special party, adorning the home with bunting, balloons and banners, and Molly was joined by her family and friends.

Molly said: “The singer Gregg Ross was lovely, and he held my hand when he was singing to me.”

Cheryl Bailey, Home Manager at Church View, said: “It was an honour to celebrate Molly’s birthday with her. She is a beloved resident at Church view, and we all had a wonderful time celebrating this tremendous milestone.

“Everything we do centres around supporting residents to live happy and fulfilling lives, which is why we are always eager to mark special occasions. Molly’s 103rd birthday was no exception, and it was a delight to hear her sound advice for living a long and happy life. Let’s all raise a glass to Molly and her incredible skincare routine.”

