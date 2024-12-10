0800 Repair and Oakes Energy bring holiday joy with Project Sleigh

The teams at 0800 Repair and Oakes Energy, part of the PHS Group, are channelling their inner Santa Claus by delivering donations and gifts to charities across the North East in their 0800 Repair Sleigh.

The Christmas delivery initiative, Project Sleigh is a unique campaign which sees the companies work hand-in-hand with clients and charities across the North East to deliver a host of festive donations, ranging from food and toys to cash gifts for local communities.

Through Project Sleigh, 0800 Repair invited clients to choose a charity close to their hearts, facilitating meaningful contributions to bring joy to those in preparation for the holiday season.

This collaborative effort that united councils, housing groups, and organisations to deliver goodwill across the region, involved charities such as NE Youth, Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, and Love Amelia.

The festive donations were delivered by 0800 Repair vans

Jason Oakes, director at Oakes Energy and 0800 Repair said: “Project Sleigh allows our clients to give back in a way that feels personal and impactful.

“Whether it’s toys for children, resources for food banks, or monetary support for grassroots organisations, the campaign is about spreading joy and making a difference during the festive season.

“Project Sleigh exemplifies how businesses, clients, and charities can collaborate to make the holiday season brighter for all. With a shared mission of giving back, 0800 Repair and Oakes Energy are ensuring that the spirit of Christmas reaches every corner of the community.”

Ruth Fox Chief Executive Officer at Footprints in the Community said: “Footprints in the Community support thousands of people each year to help reduce poverty and isolation and improve health and wellbeing.

"We are so grateful for support this Christmas time. It's a time of year when we like to give something extra - something a little bit special and theses gifts will enable us to do this. To every person who has contributed - a massive thank you! It means so much to us and even more to those people who will receive the gifts.”

Julie Burgess-Mcilwaine Community Retrofit Energy Advisor at Northumberland County Council said: “The donations from 0800 Repair have been invaluable to Wansbeck Valley Food Bank food bank this Christmas. Our work with 0800 has contributed to helping homes across the county and these donations mean providing not just essentials, but a little extra to make the season special for families in need.

"As a council we feel it’s important to give back to the community. To everyone involved, thank you for helping us bring hope and joy to those who need it most this festive season.”