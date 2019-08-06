Wren Kitchens opens £1million branch in Sunderland, creating 25 new jobs
A kitchen company is creating 25 new jobs at a new £1million showroom in Sunderland.
Wren Kitchens is opening its showroom at Trimdon Street retail park in Sunderland on Friday at 9am, with legendary Sunderland FA Cup Final goalkeeper Jim Montgomery cutting the ribbon.
The kitchen retailer said the 25 new jobs created in the area include managers, designers, surveyors and advisors to “ensure a first-class service” at the new 15,000 sq. ft showroom.
Wren Kitchens general showroom manager Marc Winter is preparing to take the reins at the store, which has taken shape in the newly divided B&Q building at the site.
He said: “It’s taken three months to completely transform the building to Wren’s famously-high standards and the substantial amount we’ve invested demonstrates our commitment to the local area.
“Our friendly team is looking forward to welcoming the community to the official launch on Friday, where they’ll be treated with celebratory nibbles and drinks whilst being inspired with our amazing array of kitchen displays and ideas.”
The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon said: “I am delighted to have been invited to the official opening of this exciting new retail development in our city.
“As mayor it is important to provide civic support to the business community, who play such a vital role in our economic future.
“This investment by Wren Kitchens is great news bringing new jobs and more shoppers into the local area, and I hope the new showroom is a huge success.”
Wren said its interior design studio can be pre-booked at the showroom by local interior designers, and the company uses the latest technology to help bring kitchen designs to life, with interactive 3D virtual reality headsets available at the showroom to try, as well as the latest smart kitchen technology such as Alexa-connected home kitchen lighting and appliances.
This will be the 81st showroom opened by Wren Kitchens since launching 10 years ago.
The opening hours for the new Sunderland Wren Kitchens showroom will be Monday to Fridays 9am to 8pm, Saturdays 9am to 6pm and Sundays 1030am to 5pm.