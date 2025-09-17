World's most advanced digger to be built by global manufacturing giant Komatsu at North East site
The company will make two new excavators – intelligent eco-friendly machines that offer extreme fuel efficiency, ultra-low emissions, enhanced performance and the highest levels of digitalisation of any excavator - at its Birtley plant.
Stuart Reid, managing director of Komatsu UK, said: "I'm delighted to secure manufacture of these incredible new excavators for Birtley, which has a proud, three-decade history of delivering the best machines on the market.
"The next generation PC220LC and LCi-12 excavators have market leading features, and we are excited to be launching them onto the European market. Initial customer interest is very high, and we will be working hard in the coming months to meet the initial demand."
Paul Dickinson, product manager at Komatsu UK, added: "As well as featuring field-leading technology and advancements pretty much across the board, it is by far the most comfortable machine we have ever built, which is key for workers who are at the controls for hours on end, in all weather."