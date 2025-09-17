Komatsu is building the world's most advanced excavator in the North East | Komatsu

Manufacturing giant Komatsu is building the world's most advanced excavator at its North East site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company will make two new excavators – intelligent eco-friendly machines that offer extreme fuel efficiency, ultra-low emissions, enhanced performance and the highest levels of digitalisation of any excavator - at its Birtley plant.

Stuart Reid, managing director of Komatsu UK, said: "I'm delighted to secure manufacture of these incredible new excavators for Birtley, which has a proud, three-decade history of delivering the best machines on the market.

Komatsu is building the world's most advanced excavator in the North East | Komatsu

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The next generation PC220LC and LCi-12 excavators have market leading features, and we are excited to be launching them onto the European market. Initial customer interest is very high, and we will be working hard in the coming months to meet the initial demand."

Paul Dickinson, product manager at Komatsu UK, added: "As well as featuring field-leading technology and advancements pretty much across the board, it is by far the most comfortable machine we have ever built, which is key for workers who are at the controls for hours on end, in all weather."