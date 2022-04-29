Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spot White, in Waterloo Place, is racking them up to host An Evening of Exhibitions Pool with world champions “The Machine” Mick Hill and “The Magician” Chris Melling.

The late-night snooker and pool hall took over an empty city centre unit last August and is proving a popular spot with thousands of members.

The venue features six standard American pool tables, two English pool tables, two snooker tables and two Predator tables from the World Championships which people have been travelling to use from as far afield as Leeds.

World class players are heading to Spot White Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Adam Goldstone says he’s looking forward to staging the evening, which is being hosted by former snooker pro Ian McCulloch.

Adam said: “When I first opened Spot White in Sunderland it was always a goal to invite the world’s best players to come and play here. With Covid and its various restrictions now a thing of the past, I was able to speak to a good friend of mine, Lee Bellerby of NEsportingevents, who arranges world class snooker, pool and darts exhibitions in the North East."

He added: “When working back to back nightshifts for several months when Spot White Sunderland first opened in August last year, one thing that particularly stood out for me was the love of pool in the city.

"The passion around the sport is immense. Since opening, Spot White Sunderland has its own brilliant pool team that compete in the local leagues and play home and away matches each week with teams from other clubs.”

"The Machine" Mick Hill

Speaking about the sports evening, which will take place on Friday, September 2, Adam said: “Lee was able to secure two world champion pool players, Mick 'The Machine' Hill and Chris 'The Magician' Melling.

"This is a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the players. The night will offer many great things - the players will exhibit their skills playing each other on the tables, with trick shots, a Q&A from the audience, and there will even be a fun auction to be able to play a game against the world’s best.

"This is the best opportunity to date in Sunderland to watch what is guaranteed to be the best level of pool in the world."

Spot White also has private games rooms which can be hired for parties and events, two bars with a substantial range of drinks and a full menu, served until 4.30am serving food such as wraps, sharing platters, hot dogs, pizzas, kebabs and light bites.

"The Machine" Chris Melling

Visitors can also enjoy live sports on the big screens.

Spot White is the latest new business to transform an empty building at this end of the city centre. Recently, the former Hills store in Waterloo Place has been transformed into a multi-purpose arts and community space called Hills Arts Centre.

:: Tickets for An Evening of Exhibitions Pool at Spot White Sunderland on Friday, September 2 are £20 and are mostly standing to make it more interactive. Tickets are available online at nesportingevents.co.uk or at Spot White Sunderland.

The Spot White snooker hall took over an empty city centre unit last year

The Spot White snooker hall, Waterloo Place, Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.

The Spot White snooker hall, Waterloo Place, Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.