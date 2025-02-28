Work has today (February 28) commenced on a new £100m tyre recycling facility which will convert end of life tyres into aviation fuel and will create over 100 jobs in the city.

The new Wastefront site will be located in the Port of Sunderland and will play a pivotal role in the country’s push for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production, creating over 100 new jobs in the process.

The ground breaking ceremony at the soon to be Wastefront recycling plant. | Wastefront

International Airlines Group (IAG) was the first European airline group to aim for 10% SAF usage by 2030 and in January this year, the company announced an investment in Wastefront.

There is currently around 55 million tyres which reach the end of their lifecycle in the UK each year, creating a massive waste issue. The new Wastefront site will use the latest technology to convert the rubber tyres into tyre-derived oil, which will be refined into sustainable aviation fuel.

Wastefront’s system is self-sustaining, recycling the gases generated during the process to power its operations.

A computer generated image of how the new recycling plant will look. | Wastefront

The ground-breaking event was attended by Wastefront CEO Vianney Valès who said: “Wastefront is delivering an innovative project to focus on two key issues: tyre waste and aviation emissions.

“Our circular process not only prevents millions of tyres from being discarded in landfills but also provides a scalable, cost-effective pathway for SAF production.

“This process will also reduce lifecycle emissions by more than 80% compared to fossil fuels. The Sunderland facility is just the beginning - we aim to expand rapidly to meet the growing demand for sustainable fuels.”

The new recycling plant is set to create over 100 jobs in the city. | Wastefront

The new development is set to place Sunderland at the forefront of the transitioning to more sustainable fuels.

Sunderland Central MP Lewis Atkinson said: “This £100 million investment by Wastefront is a huge vote of confidence in Sunderland, our workforce, and our region’s future as a leader in green innovation.

“The Port of Sunderland is rapidly becoming a hub for cutting-edge industry, and this project will create skilled jobs for local people while also securing our position at the forefront of the UK’s net-zero economy.

“Wastefront’s commitment to our city demonstrates that Sunderland is a place where business and industry can really thrive. I look forward to seeing the long-term benefits this investment will bring to our community.”

Sunderland MP Lewis Atkinson and Cllr Michael Mordey. | Wastefront

Leader of Sunderland City Council Cllr Michael Mordey added: “Port of Sunderland is growing a deserved reputation as the UK’s advanced materials handling hub.

“It’s a port with a clear vision to support the circular economy, in a city advancing with one of the most ambitious regeneration programmes in the country, and we’re proud that this has captured the attention of Wastefront.”

The is currently an estimated 4 billion tyres across the globe sitting in landfill sites which is projected to reach 5 billion by 2030.

By 2030, Wastefront aims to operate four large-scale plants, collectively producing 128,000 tonnes of oil annually - enough to yield approximately 90,000 tonnes of SAF.