Woolworths could return to Sunderland under new hopes for brand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Woolworth store in Germany. Getty Images.

A much-loved brand famed fondly remembered by different generations for its pick 'n' mix, record selection and racks of VHS could be making a comeback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woolworths vanished from UK high streets between December 2008 and January 2009, as the once-mighty retailer fell casualty to the financial crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At its height it had stores in Sunderland, Houghton, Durham among its 807 UK stores.

But in Germany, where it is known as Woolworth, it was saved by HH Holding, and visitors to the country may have spotted the familiar red lettering in German shopping areas.

Woolworth has more than 600 shops, including some branches in Austria and Poland.

Now HH chief Roman Heini is looking to expand internationally, and says the UK is on his "bucket list" of destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collapse of Wilko, which filled the gap in bargain-priced goods retail left by Woolworths, would appear to make the move even more of a tempting prospect.

Mr Heini told trade magazine Retail Week that despite the challenges of a cost-of-living crisis he had the opportunity to "make Woolworth great again".

Woolworths in Fawcett Street, Sunderland, in 2001.

Though if the store did make a return, it is unclear if it would reclaim its 's'.

"The brand name 'Woolworth' (without the 's') is owned by us throughout Europe," said Woolworth Germany, in a statement to the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Should we ever plan to return to the UK, we would scrutinise the naming rights to minimise the risk of confusion. A transfer of rights could help if necessary."

It is not the first time Woolworths has seemed set to rise from the ashes.

Tony Page, the company’s former managing director, approached shopping giant Shop Direct, which owns the Woolworths brand, in 2017 to repurchase the name in a bid of launching a series of stores, though plans never came to fruition.

The latest hopes to see the brand return to the UK are also far from concrete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad