An award-winning Sunderland businesswoman is celebrating two high-profile accolades.

Nicola Wood set up the Wonderful Wig Company in 2017 after being diagnosed with cancer at the age of just 36.

Hairdresser Nicola discovered there was a serious lack of support for patients suffering from hair loss as a result of their treatment and expanded her business to create a safe space and support network for anyone needing a wig to boost their confidence.

Nicola at her TEDx talk

Now she has been chosen to pass on the benefits of her hard work and experience in the form of a TED talk to other business people and named Disruptor for Good in the Northern Power Women Awards organised by gender equality campaign We Are Power, the leading organisation driving gender equality and positive change

Nicola travelled to Warrington to deliver her TEDx talk, which has been selected as an editor's pick on the TEDx YouTube channel, reaching millions worldwide.

In her poignant and insightful talk, she shared her personal journey of battling breast cancer and how it inspired her to establish the Wonderful Wig Company.

Her talk delved into the challenges faced by cancer patients, particularly regarding hair loss, and the importance of providing comfort and support during such trying times.

The commendation for her Disruptor for Good award says: "The Wonderful Wig Company marks a huge shift in help and support for those facing hair loss.

"The company transcends the role of an NHS-approved supplier to become a source of comfort and support for those undergoing cancer treatment and other hair loss conditions."

Nicola said she was delighted with the two honours: "This has been an incredible week for our team," she said.

Nicola with her award

"From the viral success of our TED Talk which was chosen as an Editors' Pick, and now being recognised as a disrupter for good at the Northern Power Women Awards. I’m beyond words.

"This is exactly what we set out to do: to shake up and disrupt an industry in need of fresh ideas, particularly in normalising discussions around hair loss and providing better support for our community.

"I am humbled and proud to stand among such incredible women from the north.