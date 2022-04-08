Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Shrewsbury in Good Friday clash

Sunderland AFC take on Shrewsbury on Good Friday – and you could be there for free.

We’ve teamed up with the club to give away four pairs of tickets for the match, which kicks off at the Stadium of Light at 3pm on Friday, April 15.

To be in with a chance of winning one of four pairs of tickets, answer this question: Which former Sunderland coach is the current manager of Shrewsbury Town?

Match day tickets up for grabs

A:: Kit Symons

B:: Steve Cotterill

C:: Ricky Sbragia

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Wednesday, April 13.

The winner will be notified by email and tickets will be issued digitally.

The tickets are the latest in a series of tickets we’ll be giving away for home league games.