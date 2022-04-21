Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have four pairs of tickets to give away for the League One clash, which takes place at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, April 26 with kick off at 7.45pm.

To be in with a chance of winning one of four pairs of tickets, answer this question: Which member of Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup winning side went on to manage Rotherham?

A:: Ian Porterfield

Match day tickets up for grabs

B:: Jimmy Montgomery

C:: Bobby Kerr

Email your answer along with your name and contact details to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, April 25.

The winner will be notified by email on Monday and tickets will be issued digitally.

The tickets are the latest in a series of tickets we’ll be giving away for home league games.