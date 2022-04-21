We have four pairs of tickets to give away for the League One clash, which takes place at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, April 26 with kick off at 7.45pm.
To be in with a chance of winning one of four pairs of tickets, answer this question: Which member of Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup winning side went on to manage Rotherham?
A:: Ian Porterfield
B:: Jimmy Montgomery
C:: Bobby Kerr
Email your answer along with your name and contact details to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, April 25.
The winner will be notified by email on Monday and tickets will be issued digitally.
The tickets are the latest in a series of tickets we’ll be giving away for home league games.
Look out for competitions for future fixtures in the coming weeks.