Win tickets to screenings of Billy Elliot, Mamma Mia and more at Bamburgh Castle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Screenings under the stars return to Bamburgh Castle this August, with the coastal fortress showing four al fresco screenings from its Inner Ward courtyard lawn, surrounded by the castle’s battlements as the sun sets over the sea behind.

This year’s screenings will roll from Friday, August 12, with the heart-warming story of Billy Elliot. On Saturday, August 13, don’t miss cult classic the Rocky Horror Picture Show – dressing up optional!

On Saturday, August 27, there’s feel-good jukebox rom com with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, while on Sunday, August 28, don your shades for legendary American musical comedy The Blues Brothers.

Open air film night at Bamburgh Castle. Photograph: Stuart Boulton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And we have four pairs of tickets to give away for a screening of your choice.

Bamburgh Castle events manager Karen Larkin said: “Our outdoor cinema nights are super popular and we can’t wait for this year’s screenings to roll.

“As well as watching a classic film in a location like no other, you’ll also experience the magic of being in Bamburgh Castle grounds outside normal visiting times and unforgettable views as the sun sets and dusk falls and the stars come out. It’s not surprising that we’ve been described as one of the most beautiful outdoor cinemas in the country.

Open air film night at Bamburgh Castle. Photograph: Stuart Boulton.

"Even if the weather is less then clement the atmosphere of the castle and its 3000 years of history makes it the ultimate outdoor cinema venue and definitely one not an occasion to miss.

“You’re welcome to get dressed up, sing along, dance or just settle back, pop open a bottle of fizz and enjoy the moment with your family and friends.”

Screenings will begin shortly after sunset. Cinema goers are welcome to bring picnics, but note glassware is not permitted within the castle and grounds.

Refreshments will be available to purchase on the night, but you will need to bring picnic chairs and warm clothing.

The screenings are for over 15s only, with adult tickets priced £22 each.

Cinema nights are one in a number of summer highlights at the castle, which also includes Uhtred’s School of Warriors for budding vikings, a Battle of Britain art exhibition, an Acle Saxon Re-Enactment and the return of Marley the miniature pony who rose to four-legged fame with appearances on Come Dine With Me and Countryfile, as well as sessions where you can follow in the footsteps of Uhtred at Bebbanburg, in which you can compare the fantasy of the famous Last Kingdom Netflix Series, which was filmed at the castle, to the real history.

Tickets for all screenings are available online at www.bamburghcastle.com along with further information and timings.

WIN

To be in with a chance of winning one of four pairs of tickets, worth £44 a pair, to a screening of your choice, answer this question: which popular Netflix series was filmed at Bamburgh Castle?

A:: The Last Kingdom

B:: The Last of the Mohicans

C:: The Last Emperor

Email your answer, along with your name and choice of screening, to [email protected] by 9am on Wednesday, August 10.