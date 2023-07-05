Win tickets to Dirty Dancing, Grease, Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman at Bamburgh Castle

With the Northumberland landmark featuring in the new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny film, it’s announced dates of its open air cinema nights – and we’ve got a pair of tickets to give away for each one.

England’s finest coastal fortress is hosting four sunset outdoor cinema nights on its Inner Ward courtyard in August - the very spot where Harrison Ford playing daredevil adventurer and archaeologist Indiana Jones and his supporting cast were filming.

Cinemagoers will have the time of their life at Dirty Dancing on Friday August 11.

Outdoor cinema event at Bamburgh Castle

Dance and sing along to MAMMA MIA! featuring Abba’s favourite hits on Saturday August 12. Dust off your top hats for infectiously feel-good favourite The Greatest Showman on Saturday August 26.

Topping off a summer of blockbusters with a singing and dancing finale is Grease, on Sunday August 27.

Bamburgh Castle visitor services manager, Karen Larkin, said: “Bamburgh Castle outdoor film nights are a highlight of the summer – and if you haven’t experienced them before now is your chance.

“There’s something unbelievably magical about being inside the Castle’s walls at dusk. As easy as it is to stick on a Netflix film, there’s nothing quite like watching and singing along to your favourite film on the big screen.

Open air film night at Bamburgh Castle. Photograph: Stuart Boulton.

"And being here with your family and friends in our amazing setting high above one of the best beaches in the country is an experience that’s second to none.

“You can sit in the very spot which will feature in the new Indiana Jones film and be part of movie history yourself.”

Tickets

Cinema tickets priced at £19.95 per person can be purchased online from www.bamburghcastle.com along with further event information.

We have tickets to each film to give away

Screenings will begin shortly after sunset. A pop up fish and chip van will be at the cinema nights along with a bar. Hot and cold snacks will also be available to purchase. Cinema goers are welcome to bring picnics but glassware is not allowed within the castle and grounds.

Win

We’ve teamed up with Bamburgh Castle to give away a pair of tickets for each screening.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question – which major blockbuster film does Bamburgh Castle currently feature in?

Email your answer, along with your name, to [email protected] by Friday, July 14. Make sure to include the choice of film you would like to see.